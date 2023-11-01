Downturn over: Here's how much house prices really fell

Infometric's Gareth Kiernan says the removal of tax restrictions by a new National government will mean more investors jump into the housing market.

The housing market downturn is over, Corelogic says.

The property research firm has released its latest data. It tends to lag some of the others because it is collected from completed sales, rather than unconditional deals.

Chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said it showed the first rise in property values since March last year, up 0.4% in October and 0.1% over the past three months.

That takes the peak-to-trough fall in national values to 13.2% or an average loss of $138,000.

But prices are still almost 25% higher than their March 2020 level, across the country.

Data from Realestate.co.nz shows confidence is flowing through to sellers and buyers, with new listings up, auctions regaining popularity, and more people searching the site.

Davidson said the turnaround in values was widespread. Hamilton and Christchurch had values up 1% in the month, Dunedin 0.8%, Wellington and Auckland 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. Tauranga was flat, down 0.1%.

There was variation within Auckland. Papakura prices were up 2.2% in the month and 2.5% in the quarter while the central city area was 0.1% down on the month and 0.7% down for the quarter.

Wellington was also mixed, Davidson said.

"Porirua, for example, saw average values rise by 2.3% in October, but Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, and Wellington City were more stable, and Kapiti Coast actually dropped by 1.4%," he said.

Outside the main centres, there was a mixed picture. Rotorua, Gisborne, Whangarei, and Hastings recorded solid increases of almost 1% or more, but Invercargill, New Plymouth, and Whanganui recorded falls of at least 1%.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Prices have bottomed out, Corelogic says.

Over the past three months, New Plymouth values dropped by almost 3%, whereas Hastings increased by nearly that same amount.

“The key fundamentals for house prices have been looking stronger for a reasonable period of time now. October’s data has brought that first increase at the national level, but it’s early days and there's still a lot of diversity in market conditions across the country,” Davidson said.

“Although a new government hasn't been formalised just yet, the shift in voting to the centre-right seems to have bolstered housing market confidence, despite mortgage rates edging higher again recently. We’ve also seen net migration rise to a new record high, which is boosting property demand.”

He said another factor in the housing market turning around was the continued strength in employment.

Data out on Wednesday might show a rise in unemployment, he said, but it would be almost entirely due to more people being available to work, rather than people losing jobs.

“The resilience of employment has meant the vast majority of households have successfully managed to rejig their finances as they reprice from older, lower fixed rates, on to today's higher levels,” he said.

Loosening of responsible lending rules and loan-to-value restrictions had also helped, and a lack of new listings had kept pressure on.

Vanessa Williams, Realestate.co.nz spokesperson, said the number of people searching the site had increased 7% compared to September and was up 3.1% on the same time last year.

After nine months of softening prices, the national average asking price increased to $884,377, about where it was at the beginning of the year.

“This is the first time the national average asking price has been above $880,000 since January. In 2023, we’ve had a shallow dip followed by what looks like a recovery.”

Coromandel asking prices were up 15% year-on-year and Nelson and Bays up 9.5%.

The number of new listings lifted 22% compared to September, more than the average October increase of 16%, she said.

Davidson said the recovery could be subdued compared to previous property cycles, because house prices were high and mortgage rates did not look likely to fall soon.

“First-home buyers have remained a strong presence in the market over the past 12 to 18 months, recently hitting record highs in terms of their percentage share of purchases. On the flipside, mortgaged multiple property owners, including investors, have been quieter than normal, especially the so-called Mum and Dad group, who may be looking to buy their first rental or already have a modest portfolio.

“However, the next six to 12 months could be really interesting, with some investors looking to buy again, with a view to their tax bills being lower in the future. That means first home buyers could have some new competitive headwinds on the horizon. But even with a smaller tax bill, low rental yields and high mortgage rates still make it tricky to get the sums to work on an investment purchase. As such, we don’t anticipate a full-scale return by property investors.”