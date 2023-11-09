First-home buyers 'overcome challenges' to take record share of purchases

Auckland first-home buyer Tiffany Irving says buying her house was a stressful experience.

”I found it was a lot to take in. There was so much information to absorb... we didn’t have much competition as we bought on the outskirts of Auckland to try and keep the costs down and were lucky in that our offer was accepted quickly.

”We already had preapproval ready to go. Overall, I did find the whole process stressful and rather invasive and time-consuming, but the outcome makes it worth it. Interest rates were a bit of a deterrent but we will manage fine financially.”

New data from CoreLogic shows that first-home buyers are now responsible for a record share of property purchases, at 27% in the third quarter of this year.

Over the year, their share is 26%, above the long-term average of 21%, although the number of transactions is down because of a subdued property market.

Irving said things like the Kainga Ora First Home Partner – which provides a co-owning option for households with income up to $150,000 – were helping more first-home buyers take action.

The scheme was put on hold in September because of a 450% increase in demand.

“Overall house prices being down made it more appealing.”

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said first-home buyers were finding a way into the market despite challenges.

“Whether it’s using the low-deposit lending speed limits at the banks, tapping their KiwiSaver to help with their deposit, securing First Home Grants or First Home Loans, or compromising on the size or location of their home, first-home buyers are proving relatively more successful in buying their first home than at any other time,” Davidson said.

In September, 2880 people withdrew savings from KiwiSaver to buy a first house, compared to 2260 in Setpember last year.

DAVID UNWIN Shannon Crombie from Whanganui shares her experience buying her first home. (First published June 2022)

Wider Wellington had the strongest market share for first-timers with 33% of purchases in the year to date, 4% above normal.

At the other end of the spectrum, first-home buyers in Tauranga held 21% of purchases, 5% above normal. Auckland, Christchurch, and Dunedin all had first-time buyers 5% higher than average, with Hamilton 6% above for 2023.

Of smaller centres, Invercargill had the strongest first-timer proportion.

The price first-home buyers were paying fell from a median $720,000 last year to $690,000 so far this year.

Davidson said first-home buyers were not usually buying the cheapest houses in the market.

“For example, $690,000 is lower than the median price paid across all buyers at $762,500, but it’s significantly higher than the lower quartile across all buyers at $565,000.”

Auckland first-home buyers paid a median $875,000 this year. The median price was between $700,000 and $750,000 in each of Tauranga, Wellington, and Hamilton, $600,000 in Christchurch, and $530,000 in Dunedin.

Standalone houses accounted for 71% of first-home purchases nationally in the third quarter. Flats increased to 22% in the year to date, up from 21% last year and 18% across all buyers.

Davidson said purchases for houses in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellingtonhad been comparatively low this year compared to past norms.

“Factors that likely contribute to this include better affordability and availability for smaller dwellings like townhouses or apartments in these main centres,” he said.

Davidson said many factors were working for first-home buyers.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see first-home buyers continue to hold on to an above-average share of property purchases in the next six to nine months. After all, we do not expect runaway growth in house prices for the foreseeable future, especially if or when caps on debt-to-income ratios for mortgage lending come into force next year. Affordability also remains a handbrake, as do high mortgage rates.

“However, with the change of government and the slow softening of the tax system for property investors that lies ahead – namely a shorter bright-line test and the full reinstatement of mortgage interest deductions – first-home buyers may find some competition returning from this cohort.”

Irving said it was a relief in some ways to now be a homeowner. ”Having that security and peace of mind that we won’t get kicked out by a landlord, security for our future and that of the kids. It’s great. But it’s a big financial commitment which comes with its own additional stresses.”