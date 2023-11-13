Here's how much extra Auckland tenants have to pay in rent

Auckland tenants are having to find $65 more a week to cover their rent than they did a year ago, Trade Me data shows.

The site has released its latest rental price data, which tracks the median asking rent of available properties.

It found that Auckland, Manawatū, and Otago broke records in October. In Auckland, the median asking rent rose by $5 a week in the month to a $675 - $65 more than a year earlier.

Manawatū/Whanganui also hit a new high, with renters shelling out $20 more than the previous month, pushing the median weekly rent to $550. Palmerston North emerged as the priciest area within the region, reaching a new record of $580.

Otago set a new high for the third consecutive month. The median weekly rent for a rental property in Otago hit $590 in October.

“As students flock back to the main centres to secure their new places for 2024, and with the new government incoming, it looks like we're gearing up for a busy summer in the rental scene. This mix of students searching for homes and policy changes in the pipeline could really shake the rental market up heading into the New Year,” Trade Me sales director Gavin Lloyd said.

But he said if the new government went ahead with plans to change the bright-line test and allow investors to claim interest costs against their rental income for tax purposes again, that could encourage more back into the market.

“This shift could encourage property owners to offer more rentals, easing the supply pressure tenants are feeling and potentially seeing rent prices ease. However, it's worth noting that these changes aren’t going to kick in until April 2024, so we're not expecting an overnight transformation,” he said.

Data from Stat NZ showed that in September rents for new properties were up 7.2% compared to a year earlier. Rents for all properties were up 4.2%.

Trade Me said demand for rental properties lifted 6% year-on-year in October but supply dropped 10%.