'It feels like the start of the last boom': House price rises gather pace

Infometric's Gareth Kiernan says the removal of tax restrictions by a new National government will mean more investors jump into the housing market.

Increases in house prices are picking up pace, QV says.

The property data firm has released its latest house price index, which shows that, on average across the country, house prices lifted by 2.1% in the three months to the end of October.

That was up from 0.9% in the three months to September.

Only three centres recorded house prices falls in the quarter - Whangarei down 0.4%, Hamilton down 0.2% and New Plymouth down 2.8%

Average values lifted 2.7% in Auckland, 2.5% in Wellington and 1.8% in Christchurch.

QV operations manager James Wilson said the market was showing signs of recovery despite a low level of sales and challenging economic conditions.

“The property market’s recovery has largely been fuelled by first-home buyers in the more affordable areas, but we’re also starting to see that recovery spread into our largest urban areas now, up the property ladder and into some of the higher value brackets. Though most people remain cautious – and rightfully so, given economic conditions – we are beginning to see that mindset shift a little.

“Interest in purchasing property has been on an upward trajectory post-election and as we head towards what is typically the peak selling season, with some purchasers looking to get in ahead of any perceived property price increases. A little bit of FOMO is setting in, with the number of new listings on the market not keeping up with demand. This is putting some upward pressure on prices.”

He said interest rates were still having the biggest impact on prices but there had been a mindset change that was bringing some buyers back into the market.

”It started off incredibly cautious, especially among owner-occupiers, but there’s been a shift from caution to ‘hey things can’t get much worse, let’s look at buying’ and what we see now is that shifting again, away from a glass-half-empty approach, there is a change in the air here.”

Activity that had been put on hold earlier in the year was starting to happen because a number of people had to buy or sell due to their life circumstances, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Activity is picking up slowly but surely, QV says.

“Those activity levels are beginning to creep up, slowly but surely.... interest rates are still front and centre of many people’s minds but it’s sort of a case now of not as much ‘my rate is going to go up' but people know where rates are now and they know the OCR may change, but people know ‘there or thereabouts that’s my repayment’, the uncertainty has been removed. That’s been what’s unlocking this mindset. Yes, rates are high... but people have worked that into their lifestyles. There’s a tradeoff, usually, elsewhere.”

He said the market felt a bit like the start of the most recent boom, eight or nine years ago.

“You saw first-home buyers were active and then all of a sudden owner-occupiers and investors became more and more active, then the market became relatively hot. I don’t think it’ll bounce back in the sense we’ll be off to the races again but I think we actually now are going to see a bit of strengthening in those key large urban centres which might just roll on a bit and we’ll see a bit of strengthening continue in the three to six months ahead.”

He said, given what had happened since Covid arrived, flat prices would probably be the ideal outcome. “It will be interesting to see whether some investors might become more active in the coming months, especially now that there’s some certainty around a change in government. This could increase the competitive pressure on house prices in more affordable areas and places where record migration is driving rapid population growth, but it’s still unlikely we’ll see a major return of investors while high interest rates and credit constraints remain.”