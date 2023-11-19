Landlord ordered to pay tenant $150 for throwing away sentimental jumper

The jumper had sentimental value to the tenant, as it was given to him by an ex-partner who has since died. (File photo)

A landlord who threw away their tenant’s sentimental jumper has been ordered to pay them $150.

The tenant, whose name is suppressed, claimed the landlord disposed of the jumper without his knowledge or consent, from the property in Henderson, Auckland.

According to a recent Tenancy Tribunal decision, the jumper had sentimental value to the tenant, as it was given to him by an ex-partner who has since died.

The tenant had got the jumper muddy, so hosed it down and hung it on some trellis fencing near his parked car to dry.

The landlord told the tribunal he had not thrown away the jumper, as he had spoken to another tenant who confirmed it belonged to the first tenant. He blamed property manager Jade Wood for disposing of it.

STUFF If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

The landlord also presented a copy of the tenancy agreement with a page of flat rules, which stated that the tenant “can’t leave personal stuff in communal spaces unless the landlord/agent agrees”.

However, the flat rules were missing from the copy of the tenancy agreement that had earlier been submitted to the tribunal by the tenant and landlord.

If the tenant ever did leave their things in communal spaces, the landlord would usually give them notice to remove their belongings.

The landlord could not provide evidence that the tenant had been warned to remove his jumper.

Adjudicator Nicole Walker ruled the landlord should reimburse the tenant for disposing of a “significant” belonging.

“As it has sentimental value it is hard to put a monetary value on it. However, I consider that an amount of $150 is reasonable.

“While this may exceed the actual value of the item it also has sentimental value to the tenant and is a recognition of that.”

The landlord claimed the tenant’s dog had stained the 7-year-old carpet, and that the tenant owed $51 rent at the conclusion of the tenancy in January 2023. However, these claims were dismissed due to a lack of evidence.