The Wellington house that lost $400,000

A glimpse of house is all that can be seen from the street of the Hamilton St property.

The seller of a Hataitai property in Wellington lost more than $400,000 on the deal, before real estate agent commissions are taken into account.

It was the biggest loss of any sale in the third quarter of this year.

The data has been released by Corelogic, which this week issued a report showing that the number of loss-making property transactions increased to 7.4% of sales in the September quarter. At the end of 2021, it was less than 1%.

Of the 500 loss-making sales, 50 of the sellers were first-home buyers who had bought within the last couple of years.

Corelogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the worst loss was on the Hamilton Rd, Hataitai property, which was bought for $1.73 million in June 2021, then sold for $1.325m in August.

Sellers lost money on this Vanni Lane, Auckland house.

It was followed by a Nile St, Nelson property that was sold for $1.425m in September but had been bought for $1.81m two years earlier, a loss of $385,000.

A property in Vanni Lane, Pahurehure in Auckland sold for $875,000 in July, after being purchased for $1.208m at the end of 2021. The vendors lost $333,500 on the purchase price, before commission.

A property in Hawtrey Terrace was sold for less than its owners bought it for.

A house in Hawtrey Terrace, Johnsonville in Wellington sold for $855,000 in July after being bought for $1.18m in September 2021, a loss of $325,000.

Rounding out the top five was a Widmore Drive property in Massey, Auckland, which sold for $1.18m in September after being bought for $1.5m in February 2022, a loss of $320,000.

Davidson said it was hard to pinpoint precisely why those properties had suffered the worst losses.

He said the hold period was important. All of the properties that featured among the biggest losess had been owned for just over two years, or less.

House prices shot up during the pandemic, rising about 40% before the downturn. But Real Estate Institute data released this week showed that values were still comfortably higher than they were five years ago.

Ed McKnight, economist at Opes Partners, said the Hamilton Rd, Hataitai, property sold for 23% less than the owners paid for it but the market fell 24%. “The owners simply bought and sold at the wrong time in the market.”

The Widmore Drive property lost its owners more than $300,000.

He said the Nelson property was a bit different. There the price fell 21% but the wider market only dropped 7.6%.

“According to the Harcourts property listing the owners had a change of circumstance. They wanted to move further north to be near family. So perhaps they were willing to take a lower price to get a quick sale."

Difficult circumstances might also have affected the owners of Vanni Lane, he said.

“It was sold for 28% less than the owners bought it for. But the wider areas had only fallen around 19%. According to Property Guru the property was originally listed at $999,000. And had it sold for this amount it would have fallen in line with the market. So it appears a canny purchaser has got in and negotiated the price down by $124,000.”

He said that was probably because the listing talked about “desperation” and called for "bargain hunters”. It could have been that the owners were struggling with their mortgage, he said.

“At the time they originally purchased the one-year interest rate was around 3.3%. Today they are closer to 7.3%.”

Top of the gains was a Chester Ave, Westmere, house that sold for $3.77 million in July after being bought for $1.45m in 2010.

It was followed by a Sarsfield St, Herne Bayt house that was sold for $6.5m in August after being bought for $4.4m in 2018.