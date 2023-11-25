What will coalition's policies mean for housing market?

The incoming prime minister, alongside ACT leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters, has unveiled the coalition agreement between the three political parties.

Good news for property investors should eventually mean good news for tenants, one professional landlord says. But not everyone is convinced.

It was announced on Friday that as part of the coalition agreement, interest deductibility will be returned for investors at a faster pace than previously thought.

They will be able to claim 60% of their home loan interest costs against rental income in the 2023/24 financial year, 80% the following year, before 100% in 2025/26.

Landlords will also regain the ability to end a tenancy with just 90 days’ notice.

But foreign buyers will not be allowed in the market – National had proposed allowing them to purchase properties for over $2m, with a tax.

Property investment coach and full-time landlord Steve Goodey said the moves were positive for property investors, overall.

He said being able to give a 90-day notice could make investors more likely to take a chance on a tenant.

“I’ve obviously been burnt lately. I’d like to be able to give people a bit more of a punt but I’m also aware that I own a property in a lower socioeconomic areas, probably have lower socioeconomic tenants if I’m looking to buy again without a 90-day thing do I give someone a punt, or do I not buy the scrappier property?’

Supplied Steve Goodey says things are looking up for property investors.

He said all the moves pointed towards a general direction for the property market.

“All of these factors act on that marketplace and people make decisions based on them. The marketplace just got a bit better for property investors and will eventually for tenant as well.”

He said the faster return of interest deductibility would not bring rents down but could slow increases.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub was unconvinced.

He said renting a property was not a cost-plus model. Investors could only put rent up to the level the market could bear according to tenants' income, and relative to the supply of houses.

“To say otherwise is dishonest in the extreme."

Nick Goodall, head of research at CoreLogic, said the faster return of deductibility would not have a huge impact because it was difficult for investors to make the sums work on new purchases at the moment, anyway.

“Even if it was reinstated right away you’re still topping up your mortgage every week simply because affordability is so stretched.”

He said the biggest impact was that the coalition parties had a more favourable outlook on housing policy than the previous Government. “It’s more about the positivity that brings to investors rather than the policy itself.”

He said he had always been sceptical about the number of foreign buyers who would have taken up the opportunity to buy a house.

“The vibe will be better and people will be more positive and keen to get into the market but there’s still that handbrake that affordability is stretched, you’ve still got LVR restrictions which limit how much investors can get in and we still expect debt-to-income ratios next year. Those things keep constraint on the market despite policy changes and tweaks.”