Buyer ordered to pay $700,000 after defaulting on payment for $5.7million house

A buyer who agreed to pay $5.7million for a house in Auckland’s Herne Bay has been ordered to pay more than $700,000 to the vendor after defaulting on payment.

The house, at 34 Hamilton Road, Herne Bay, was owned by NZ Tourist Investments Ltd. On March 12, 2022 NZ Tourist entered an agreement for sale and purchase of the property with Vast Investment Ltd. for the sum of $5.7m.

The sole director and shareholder of Vast is Dabin Wang.

Vast failed to pay by the settlement date, which was June 30, 2022. NZ Tourist issued a settlement notice but Vast defaulted.

So NZ Tourist relisted the property, and it eventually sold on January 24, 2023, for $4.9m.

NZ Tourist then took Vast to court seeking judgement for its losses.

Vast accepted it was liable for breach of contract but opposed a summary judgement for losses because it believed that NZ Tourist should have obtained a higher price on the resale, and could have achieved this by leaving it on the market for longer.

The matter was heard by Associate Judge Grant Brittain in the High Court at Auckland.

In a decision delivered last month, Judge Brittain said in order for Vast to be successful it would need to establish that NZ Tourist had acted unreasonably during the resale process.

Vast claimed that NZ Tourist had sold for a price that was substantially below market value at the time and that NZ Tourist could not recover an amount equivalent to an undervalue.

Brittain noted that it was common ground that property prices were dropping in 2022, and the prospect of a declining economy and property market was a valid reason for NZ Tourist to move quickly.

“Vast’s criticism of particular aspects of the resale process based on hindsight is exactly the type of criticism which is insufficient to support a finding of unreasonable conduct. The defence of a failure to mitigate loss is not arguable,” Brittain said.

He ordered Vast to pay NZ Tourist $681,136.83. This covered the loss on resale, plus interest on the unpaid purchase price between the original settlement date and the resale settlement date, plus costs incurred for rates, water charges and insurance between those dates, and the cost of the resale process.

On top of that, Vast was ordered to pay 14% interest per annum on $230,000 from January 23, 2023 until the date of payment, and $18,218.25 in court costs and disbursements.