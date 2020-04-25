Medium-sized businesses at highest risk from pandemic

The lockdown and border closures resulting from Covid-19 are decimating tourism businesses.

Big businesses are strong, small ones are flexible, but mid-sized enterprises are the most vulnerable to collapse during the pandemic, economists say.

New Zealand has around half a million businesses, of which 97 per cent are sole-trade operations or have fewer than 20 workers, according to government data. Those small and medium businesses (SMEs) employ 29 per cent of the nation's workers, and account for 26 per cent of the nation's GDP

JOSEPH KELLY/STUFF Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says the most pressure will be on businesses with between six and 50 employees.

Independent economist and author Shamubeel Eaqub says cash-dependent businesses are the most at risk from the crisis - and in particular firms mid-size are likely to be ones caught short.

Big businesses are less flexible and have high fixed costs but can easily draw on bank finance.

The very smallest firms, like sole-traders or those operating out of home, may be very flexible with low running costs, Eaqub says.

"The biggest impact will be on businesses with between six and 50 employees, that's where a lot of the pressure will be."

Kiwi businesses typically have cash reserves equivalent to between two and four months' worth of trading, he says.

With the lockdown timeframe uncertain, he says those unable to trade will be seeing the cash draining away fast.

"If they're not getting in any cash, that's how long they can last. How many businesses have less than three months as a buffer?"

MARION VAN DIJK/STUFF Cameron Bagrie, managing director of Bagrie Economics.

IT'S ALL ABOUT CUTTING COSTS

Eaqub says the smallest businesses with five or fewer employees may be in a better position than those with a bigger staff for several reasons.

"The owners tend to take drawings from the business, so they can decide to not pay themselves for a while.

"They may not have rental costs either - sole traders tend to work from home."

Economist Cameron Bagrie, managing director of Bagrie Economics, says many businesses will not remain afloat despite Government aid.

He says the ability to borrow money is a major factor.

"The big end of town is out there doing capital raising at the moment. That's not a lever that an SME (small or medium enterprise) can pull.

"It's a lot more difficult for small and medium businesses - that sort of leverage doesn't exist for them. They need cash."

Bagrie says that while the Government's loan scheme has given firms access to capital, some smaller operators will struggle to qualify because they have to prove solvency in very uncertain times.

He says those who are the most vulnerable include businesses with a lot of debt and those that have not been well run.

"I thinks this is a bit of a wake-up call for financial literacy. A lot of these firms, the balance sheets are just not strong enough to absorb the hit they are taking."

MAY FOLD, BUT THEY'LL BE BACK

Westpac bank's market economist, Paul Clark, says some smaller businesses will have become exposed "within a couple of weeks" of having to cut back or shut down.

"They are more at risk the longer it goes on. They are all about getting the money in the door."

All three economists urged hard-hit small business owners to look carefully at their operation, cutting costs and repositioning themselves if possible.

supplied Westpac industry economist Paul Clark.

"Businesses should be going through their budget and anything that is not essential, put a line through it," says Bagrie.

"It's all about survival."

Clark says that of those smaller business owners whose enterprises do fold, many will be back in some form when the crisis settles.

"The reason a lot of those small players are there in the first place is the barriers to entry are low - and they don't need a lot of money to start up. The more likely they are to go under, the more likely they are to come back into the industry afterwards," Clark says

"Small firms are responsive and agile. I would see a lot of them coming back into industry, and maybe in a different form. "