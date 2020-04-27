Coronavirus: Christchurch back in business as level 3 means takeaways, online shopping

After weeks of home cooking, instant coffee and slobbing around in shorts and sweatpants, from Tuesday people can order fancy food, a long black or even a whole new wardrobe.

Takeaway addicts place your orders and shopaholics rejoice as Christchurch will be open for business again on Tuesday​, albeit online.

As New Zealand moves to alert level 3, shops, cafes and takeaway outlets will reopen.

Among them will be 166-year-old department store Ballantynes, offering the chance to click-and-collect purchases from its Cashel St premises.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Flower grower Ian Kempthorne talks about having to discard 200,000 blooms during lockdown and preparing to reopen.

Chief executive Maria O'Halloran said the store would have 22 staff including buyers, pickers, packers and dispatchers working at different times during level 3.

"As a business we are used to dispatching online orders straight away, so having to keep our customers waiting has been well and truly outside our normal ways of working," she said.

SUPPLIED Ballantynes chief executive Maria O'Halloran says 22 staff will be packing and dispatching orders.

At Piko, Christchurch's oldest vegetarian, organic and gluten-free wholefood store, staff have been busy stacking the shelves ahead of Wednesday's reopening.

The store, on the junction of Barbadoes and Kilmore streets, has operated a delivery service throughout the level 4 lockdown but is keen to welcome customers back in after more than four weeks.

"Because we are an essential service to the community, providing items such as fresh produce, bread, dairy products and staple pantry items, we are allowed to open," said Laura Miller, a member of the store's 12-strong workers' cooperative.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Piko Wholefoods worker Leon Pearson stocks the shelves as they prepare to reopen.

"Our hours will be reduced and all the staff will be working in pods of three to minimise contact with each other. We have four tills but we are only going to operate two of them so we can maintain a distance.

"The majority of our customers are regulars and they are excited about us reopening."

Lyn Loader, of family business Andrea's Florist and Gifts in Avonhead Mall, said it would be operating from home to provide deliveries from Tuesday.

"We have been getting our eftpos ready and the paper and ribbons so we can do it all from here," she said.

"We'll have a courier coming out once a day for deliveries. There will be no timed or morning deliveries which we would normally have."

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Ian Kempthorne of K&L Nurseries Flower Growers and Wholesalers, which supplies Canterbury florists.

She said there was no issue with stock as they had a flower nursery in Springston where they grow roses and gerberas.

They are also preparing for Mother's Day on May 10.

"It's the ... busiest weekend of the year for florists. It won't be as big as normal but we've got quite a few orders so far."

Stacy Squires/Stuff Madeleine de Jong, owner of Ris'tretto Espresso, says they have made lots of changes to prepare for level 3.

Madeleine de Jong the owner of Ris'tretto Espresso in Barbadoes St, St Albans, said they will be taking online orders and open for collection between 10am and 2pm seven days a week.

"I have restructured the business so it will be contactless. People can still come to the cafe but we have set it up so that they physically can't come in," she said.

"People can use the app Extraorder to see our reduced menu and they can pick their coffee, scone or apple cake."

Maintaining physical distances will mean staff are much busier.

"Normally you have two or three baristas behind the machine or two people cooking, well we can't," she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS Ris'tretto Espresso in St Albans is preparing to open under level 3.

"It's a much smaller menu than what I normally do but for me the most important thing is to stay in contact with our customers. We're looking forward to it, we're actually looking at it as a little bit of an adventure."

To help with deliveries during level 3, Christchurch restaurants can apply for the free use of a Beam e-scooter.

Food outlets can collect a scooter, a helmet and a charger from the company's Sydenham HQ and use them until May 11.

Among those to sign-up was Rajiv Biala, owner of Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Papanui, who said it would allow the business to "get our food into our customers' hands".

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Restaurants are being offered free use of Beam e-scooters for deliveries

Fine dining restaurant Inati is offering a limited takeaway menu that will require some assembly at home.

Owner and chef Simon Levy said the menu would be a more rustic-style as they were not trying to emulate what they did at Inati in people's houses, and it would be too expensive for takeaway.

He said everything would come cooked with some instructions for heating and assembly and they hoped people would build the dishes their way and share the result.

"We wanted people to gather in the kitchen and have some fun."

They are offering contactless pick up or deliveries for a small surcharge, with some of the front of house staff dropping off the food.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Simon Levy has prepared a takeaway menu at fine dining restaurant Inati.

He said there had been an overwhelming response, with half the menu already sold out for next week with many bookings for birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

Chris Penny is co-owner of Sydenham-based cafe Hello Sunday and restaurant 5th Street. Both venues will offer a limited menu for pick-up only, using an online system.

He said the response had been "enormous", particularly at 5th Street, which he put down to people planning dinners further in advance than brunches.

His venues had a local clientele and did not rely on tourism, foot traffic or other nearby businesses.

"It's a huge bonus to have a reputation as being amongst the community, aligning yourself with other Christchurch brands."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Barista Tesh Powell clears out the milk steamer at Addington Coffee Co-op as they prepare for level three.

Addington Coffee Co-op is offering a online service on three-quarters of its food menu, all drinks and some gift shop items, and is doing bicycle-based deliveries to those nearby for a small fee.

Manager Adrian Palmer said the biggest challenge had been working out a way to carry coffees on the bikes without spilling them.

The bike deliveries were a bit of a novelty but after being largely car-less for the last month, it was nice to stick with it, he said.