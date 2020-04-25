Prosper: Supporting small businesses in their time of need

Stuff has launched a new section dedicated to supporting small businesses as they navigate Covid-19.

OPINION: Small businesses are the backbone of our economy.

And they are what we will depend on to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

One glance at a few key numbers tells you how important the sole operators, the tradies, the retail stores in our main streets, the firms that employ just a handful of staff, truly are.

Of all the business that exist in New Zealand, 97 per cent are small – they are owner operators or firms with less than 20 staff. One third of all Kiwis in jobs work for one of these small businesses. One third of the country's entire GDP is generated from the efforts of these businesses.

Let the magnitude of those numbers sink in for a moment.

Our small business owners are hardworking, innovative and flexible, put their customers and communities first, and have the guts to lay everything on the line to run their firms.

But they're doing it tough now. Covid-19 and the lockdown have pushed these businesses to the limit.

This is why we're launched Prosper.

It is our new, specialist section of Stuff dedicated to supporting our small businesses.

We are bringing you information and expert advice on how to recover, survive, and thrive.

We'll talk about how to identify new opportunities post-lockdown, adapt your sales strategies, beef up your online presence, take advantage of tax relief options and we'll hold the government to account for stepping up and giving the assistance you really need.

We'll have plenty of inspiring examples of how other businesses are managing to prosper.

We'll be introducing surveys to bring you new insights and live chats with experts so you can ask questions on the spot.

We will also lead the way in rallying our communities to support you, by getting out there and shopping local.

Check out Prosper to find the information and advice you need. Sign up to our newsletter when it launches soon. Keep in touch. And go well.

David Gadd, Prosper Editor

