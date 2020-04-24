Coronavirus: Spraying a bit of cash around will help tackle Covid-19 disruption - but not yet, economist says

Subsidy has been paid to nearly 1000 companies who should'nt have received it.

New Zealand should consider giving small businesses loans up to $500,000, 100 per cent backed by the Government, economist Shamubeel Eaqub says.

At present, the Government is offering 80 per cent backing for bank-approved loans for businesses with annual revenue between $250,000 and $80 million, borrowing up to $500,000 for up to three years.

But Eaqub said New Zealand should be following Switzerland's lead. There, small businesses are offered CHF500,000 (NZ$854,000) interest-free loans fully backed by the Government, and loans up to CHF20 million with an 0.5 per cent interest rate and 85 per cent Government backing.

"It would be an extension to our proposed approach, but would save many small-to-medium businesses," he said.

Banks could be more willing to lend to small businesses if the Government was guaranteeing all the debt.

He said the biggest preventable risk faced by New Zealand at present was small business failure.

The European Network for Economic and Fiscal Policy Research has put out research that shows economic experts around the world rate emergency liquidity assistance to small businesses as the most effective Government intervention, followed by temporary tax deferrals for businesses, and emergency liquidity assistance for large businesses.

"Helicopter money" - payments made to individuals across the economy, were rated 4.7 out of 10 in effectiveness, in line with interest rate cuts and permanent tax cuts.

​Eaqub said it was likely there had already been a spike in job losses but another would come when the money from wage subsidies ran out.

The subsidies would not be enough to offset all of a business's costs, he said.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said the take-up of the Government's loan scheme was surprisingly low so far.

"Small business don't want debt, no matter how cheap, yet. They want to get back to work. They want demand for their product and service to return. Banks are lending normally and have done a large volume of normal non-Government-backed loans over the lockdown period. Finance isn't the issue yet. But we need to entertain and debate all options."

Roger Beaumont, chief executive of the New Zealand Bankers' Association, said there was no data on the scheme yet.

"However, banks have quite independently loaned $6.9 billion to business customers in the four weeks since March 26."

Kerr said small businesses were the "lifeblood" of the economy.

"Throwing debt at companies, burdening them, is not always a good idea if they can't pay it back. Getting out of lockdown so small-to-medium businesses can reopen is the objective. Providing stimulus, tax rebates, temporarily removing GST, depreciation incentives, are all more powerful than lumping them with debt. Spraying a bit of cash around to lubricate the wheels will help, but only when we're ready to move."

He has proposed a $1500-per-adult payment to help reinvigorate the economy.

Wealthier families could be given vouchers for domestic tourism or retail to avoid the money being spent on imports, he said.

At that rate of payment, it would cost the Government $5.8 billion to deliver to all taxpayers, he said.