Coronavirus: Business owner forced to close office upset to be hit with disconnection fees

Franz Josef business owner Tash Goodwin says it's bad enough that she's facing an indefinite time without work – but to be stung with extra bills for closing her office just seems unfair.

She runs Glacier Valley Eco Tours with her family, offering guided walks.

The business relies on tourism and when the country closed its borders and went into lockdown to fight off Covid-19, Goodwin gave up her office space and closed her business, at least temporarily.

But that was not the end of the costs.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 puts Denheath Desserts' dream of getting shipped worldwide on hold

* Coronavirus: Can you be forced to take leave without pay during the Covid-19 lockdown?

* Coronavirus: Nelson MP Nick Smith calls for councils to can planned rates rises

Vodafone told her she would have to pay $299 to cancel her office broadband. Eftpos NZ said it would reduce its $2300 early cancellation fee to $250 plus GST.

SUPPLIED Tash Goodwin says it feels unfair that she's being charged for a closure she can't control.

"We don't get Kiwi tourists much so we are reliant on overseas tourists and not likely to be getting any work for 18 months or so... it's hard when they won't let us know when borders will be opening so we can work all this stuff out," Goodwin said.

She said she could pay the bills but was upset at the principle of being charged when her business was suffering due to factors beyond its control.

"They shouldn't be making money out of a global pandemic.

"I'm sure there are others like us in the same situation who can't cover those bills. And our future is uncertain as we live in a 90 per cent tourism reliant town - there aren't many 'other' jobs . Everyone is trying to rent out their Airbnbs long-term but they won't be able to - to who? Loads of people have lost their jobs here."

Goodwin said she had not cancelled her cellphone or 0800 business line account, because they would be needed when the business could resume.

"But no one will be ringing for a while."

While she was upset at both the charges, she was most bothered by Vodafone because she remained a customer.

A Vodafone spokeswoman said Glacier Valley Eco Tours was a VDSL broadband customer, a service that was delivered in conjunction with Chorus.

"She signed a 24-month contract in August 2019 and the $299 early termination charge is necessary to recover the third-party costs that were spread across the term of the contract, for the connection fee and the modem that was supplied to her."

The spokeswoman said Vodafone was doing what it could to maintain New Zealanders' connection to internet and phone services during the Covid-19 outbreak and had implemented policies in line with the Government's financial hardship criteria.

"This includes a commitment to not disconnecting anyone if they can't pay their bills due to the impact of Covid-19, deferring bill payment and not charging late fees. These are temporary measures we have implemented to protect consumers and small business customers who find themselves in financial hardship from Covid-19 over at least the next six months.

"However, should a customer choose to disconnect with us over this period, we will unfortunately still require early termination charges to be paid. [Those charges] are there to recover Vodafone's actual costs of providing a service. Many of Vodafone's services incur significant third-party costs, such as wholesale fibre costs or hardware costs, that are spread across the term of the contract and that we can't avoid or recover in any other way, therefore we require our customers to pay these charges should they terminate their contract with us early."