Marlborough wine industry gets funding to train 200 Kiwi job-seekers

The funding is for Kiwis who have lost their job as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marlborough's wine industry has received funding to train up 200 Kiwi job-seekers, out of work due to Covid-19, to make sure the vines are ready for next year’s harvest.

The Ministry of Social Development funding is specific to Marlborough where the pandemic has resulted in a skills shortage for winter pruning.

The training will cover unit standards in vine training and pruning along with pre-employment theory work.

Wine Marlborough advocacy manager Vance Kerslake said Covid-19 has had a "huge impact" on the industry and its usual workforce.

READ MORE:

* Wine worker launches petition to ease visa conditions as concerns grow for next harvest

* Kiwi workers hold the key to vineyards' survival, but could we cut the mustard?

* Budget 2020: More than $2 billion to get Kiwis into jobs post Covid-19



Scott Hammond/Stuff Wine Marlborough advocacy manager Vance Kerslake said training was available now.

“By coming together with our training organisation and MSD we’re meeting the industry’s needs at the same time as creating employment opportunities for our local community," Kerslake said.

The training was available now, with on-the-job training supported by online videos and a webinar.

Wine Marlborough, New Zealand Winegrowers and New Zealand Master Contractors worked with industry representatives and the Primary Industry Training Organisation to design the training and fund its development.

Ministry regional commissioner for Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Craig Churchill said partnerships between the ministry, industry and training organisations brought employment opportunities for job seekers.

“We’re acutely aware that the way forward for our communities following the pandemic is for organisations across the country to work together to find solutions."

The wine industry directly accounts for more than 10 per cent of all employment in Marlborough, or more than 2350 jobs each year in the region, with an additional 2500 more in downstream industries.

The Marlborough wine industry contributes 19 per cent of Marlborough’s GDP annually and is the "engine room" of New Zealand’s $1.93 billion export wine industry.

A number of positions were already advertised at worktheseasons.co.nz.