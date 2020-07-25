Nelson business advice services run off their feet post-lockdown

More than 1000 businesses in the top of the south have been taking advantage of a Government scheme to help businesses bounce back after Covid-19.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, the Nelson Regional Development Agency has been delivering a 1-on-1 advisory programme for small to medium businesses to get through the Covid crisis and beyond.

Run across the country as part of the Regional Business Partner Network, in March $15 million was allocated to the project from central government, with a further $40m worth of funding announced in July.

The funding enables businesses to access professional advisory expertise from areas such as business strategy and continuity planning, finance and cashflow management, and digital and marketing strategies.

NRDA regional business advisor Mark Maguire said there had been a huge response to the initiative from local businesses.

“It’s just been insane – we’ve got a team of six who have been doing 70-hour weeks to get through the workload during lockdown.”

Maguire said while there would usually be about 400 businesses per year using the NRDA’s business support services, the new initiative has supported nearly 1200 business owners since the beginning of the lockdown period.

Maguire said there had been a whole range of different industries and sectors seeking support, although about 90 per cent were small business owners with 10 or fewer staff.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Maguire said for many small businesses, the scheme had been the first time they had got professional expertise to help with finances and business strategy.

He said initially there had been a big focus on financial management to help people get through the worst of the lockdown period.

“The surprising thing is, a lot of small businesses don’t fully understand their cash position at any given time – because as a small business owner you are wearing 10 different hats during the day, and finance is just one of those 10 things you are doing.”

Lumiere co-founders Joshua Kirk and Tim Williams said they had accessed the scheme to develop skills for continuity planning.

Working in digital content creation, the pair started their business in Kirk’s garage two years ago, before finding premises in Richmond and then eventually in Nelson.

Williams said while there had plenty of existing jobs to work on when lockdown started, as time went by new projects began to dry up.

BRADEN FASTIER Williams, left, and Kirk said the scheme helped them identify which parts of their business were profitable and those that weren’t.

“We got wind of the funding being available towards the tail-end of lockdown – just through dialogue with our accountant.

“Neither one of us are accountants, or real numbers guys, so it was just about tightening up a lot of our processes and building a more profitable and sustainable business.”

Kirk said the result had been a reset and big overhaul of all their finances, with a clearer focus on examining which jobs were actually profitable for the business.

“Our time is way more free – when we’re not doing projects we have more time to work on the company and develop the space. It feels slower but it’s more profitable.”

Maguire said with many businesses having come through the other side of lockdown, there had been a growing trend towards focusing on digital strategy.

“For a lot of businesses, the whole digital space is still really new. The simple fact is customers are online, and if businesses aren’t online they’re missing an opportunity.”

Genius Pet Food owner Dr Paula Short said getting advice on digital strategy had been hugely helpful for developing plans for launching new products.

“I am now feeling much more confident about using digital platforms and various tools that I did not fully understand before.’’

Maguire said while there had been a slight dip in requests for support in June, in the past few weeks demand had surged again.

He said it was important for business owners interested in the service to get in touch sooner rather than later.

“It’s a finite pot, so once it goes, it goes.“