Sign language avatar creator wins $30,000 grant from Possibility Fund

A New Zealand company has come up with a game-changer for the deaf community - an expressive, hyper-realistic avatar called Niki who can appear at the bottom of any screen or device.

There are other sign-language avatars around, but they are robotic, lacking the facial expression and body language which is crucial to help convey meaning.

Niki has been created by Kara Technologies, which uses artificial intelligence and animated digital characters to translate content into sign language.

Kara chief executive and founder Arash Tayebi is partially deaf himself, and while doing his PhD in electrical engineering at Auckland University about four years ago he started going to the university’s deaf education centre.

READ MORE:

* Spare a thought for those locked out of digital world

* Celebrating New Zealand Sign Language Week and working toward an accessible future

* Deaf children need better access to New Zealand Sign Language to close the education gap



Supplied Kara Technologies founder and Chief executive Arash Tayebi and avatar Niki.

Tayebi realised that despite all the technological advances, there had been no meaningful improvement in accessibility for the deaf community.

Working with the deaf community, Kara created Niki.

“We are not the only group who do this, but usually when it comes to using technology it’s a bunch of engineers who are very smart working on one topic, but the view of Kara is very different,” Tayebi said.

“On our team we have artists, we have sign language experts, we have business people and we have intelligent super smart engineers too, all of them working together to come up with a solution which is more realistic and an avatar that’s more expressive and engaging.”

Niki has been used in a pilot for deaf students, translating children’s books, and the reaction from both teachers and students was positive, he said.

“We have the technology to enable us to start sitting down and talking to for example Disney, and making children’s cartoons accessible for deaf kids, because we think about providing accessibility for the deaf community using subtitles but how about kids? They can’t read, it’s not accessible.

“Imagine if Mickey Mouse himself signed back to the kids, so it’s truly immersive – that’s my vision.”

Tayebi, who is originally from Iran and came to New Zealand to study in 2013, has won a $30,000 grant from the Possibility Fund, set up by philanthropist and access entrepreneur Minnie Baragwanath.

Getty Images Minnie Baragwanath hopes to increase the Possibility Fund to $1 million in the next 12 months.

Baragwanath, the founder of Be Lab and chief executive of the Global Centre of Possibility at AUT, said Tayebi was an “embodiment of what’s possible in the world.

“He’s an immigrant to New Zealand, he’s had all sorts of challenges, and he has one of the most positive energies you’ll ever come across. He employs other people, he employs other deaf people, he’s totally walking the talk.

“Arash is someone who lives himself with an access need, and he’s actually used that experience to see an opportunity, and then to combine that with his incredible skill as an entrepreneur and an inventor to come up with something just extraordinary and potentially game changing for thousands, if not millions, of people worldwide.”

Baragwanath, who was diagnosed with a rare sight condition as a 14-year-old and has since lost her sight, knew what it was like to have an access need.

”When I was in my 20s and I was really struggling, I needed to purchase some very expensive technology just to be able to use the computer and this amazing family friend completely out of the blue sent me a cheque for $10,000, which was what I needed.

“I remember how absolutely life-changing that was.”

There was a lack of awareness, and little funding to support access innovation, but about 25 per cent of the population had a disability or an access need, rising to about 50 per cent over the age of 65, she said.

She hoped to increase the fund to $1 million in the next 12 months, so it could become sustainable.

“I would love for New Zealand to become the global centre of accessibility innovation for the 21st century to serve the market of more than a billion people worldwide with access needs.

“We just can’t ignore it any longer, there’s going to be a huge digital divide in the access community if we’re not careful.”

Along with technological advances, the fund was also interested in social and community innovation.

”In the past, it was always about doing charity to or for the disabled community, so you can end up with these quite well-meaning but often quite paternalistic organisations.

“So part of this is also about shifting the dynamic, that this is actually a fund that is led by and for people with access needs.”