Marlborough goes mad for masks as Monday mandate moves in

The Marlborough clothing manufacturer has been inundated with orders since the new coronavirus outbreak in Auckland.

Leftover fabric from surgical gowns is rapidly being made into hundreds of masks for Marlborough, as a new government directive sees a rush on face coverings.

Forward Fashion clothing manufacturer Bronwyn Cairns normally makes clothes for Marlborough brand White Chalk, and last year could never have imagined making masks in 2020.

But she advertised the new garment on Monday on social media and by the end of the day had received orders for 300 masks.

“I thought, either no-one’s going to take any notice, or it’ll go crazy and it went crazy,” she said.

“By the time I had checked my messages on the Buy Sell Swap page, I had another huge list on my personal messenger and I just kept going backwards and forwards between the two.”

Last month the government hinted masks would be encouraged in a new Covid outbreak, and on Monday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced masks would be mandatory on public transport from Monday, August 31.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Bronwyn Cairns received orders for 300 masks on Monday.

Following the re-emergence of coronavirus in Auckland earlier this month, several people had come into the Forward Fashion factory requesting if the manufacturer made masks.

“Someone came in here a couple of weeks ago asking if we made masks and I said no, but I said ‘give us a week, and we might’,” Cairns said.

“We used to do surgical gowns for a company years ago, and they went under, and they never picked up their fabric.

“So I thought I’ve got all this fabric sitting here, maybe I could use it.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff The masks would be made from fabric leftover from a surgical gown order several years ago.

Having excess fabric to hand meant they could produce the masks quickly and cheaply, at the modest price of $6.

There were a few small hurdles though. Cairns had to teach herself how to make masks, and find a “stretchy bindy” alternative to elastic, which was out of stock, country-wide.

“It’s almost impossible to buy elastic now in the country here, and if you’re getting it from overseas it’ll be months wait anyway. So I’ve come up with another idea.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Bronwyn Cairns said the face masks were “a little bit fiddly” but easier to make than some garments.

Although any face covering was better than nothing, the most important factor was ensuring the mask fitted correctly, Cairns said.

As it was about “keeping your bugs in”, masks ideally had to cover from nose to underneath the chin, and be three layers of fabric.

“I’ve tried to make them one size fits all which is quite awkward when everyone’s face is a different size,” she said.

“I gave it a go … and I had everyone wearing them at work to see if they’d work – so we were all sitting there with our masks on – and they did.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Masks should cover from nose to chin, “keeping your bugs in”, Cairns said.

Cairns and her team were expecting a busy few weeks ahead as the public stocked up on masks following the government directive.

Although someone had requested a reggae mask, they weren’t taking any custom-made orders, in order to keep the production as fast and as cheap as possible.

She also had people from other regions request masks, but for now she would meet the Marlborough demand first.

“We’ve got seven here, so we should be able to do a whole heap in a few days, and if we get a bit of a stock-up people can just come and pick them up when they want, so there’s not a big panic.”