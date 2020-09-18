Underlying confidence sees 'excellent explosion' of vineyard sales in Marlborough

PGG Wrightson Real Estate Nelson Marlborough sales manager Joe Blakiston says vineyard properties in Marlborough are often purchased by established buyers.

There’s been an “explosion” of vineyard property sales in Marlborough, according to the latest REINZ data.

In August, six vineyard properties were sold in Marlborough.

Real Estate Institute New Zealand (REINZ) rural spokesman Brian Peacocke said in recent times the Marlborough viticulture scene had been "pretty quiet”.

Peacocke compared this to the month of May, where only one vineyard property was sold. Often there were no vineyard properties on the market or sold at all, he said.

REINZ described the lift as an “excellent explosion” of sales.

Peacocke said the properties ranged from 5 hectares to 51ha and prices had been “relatively strong”, ranging from $200,000 a hectare to $400,000 a hectare.

“Sometimes the time of the year can influence it [sales],” Peacoke said.

PGG Wrightson Real Estate Nelson Marlborough sales manager Joe Blakiston said the viticulture market in Marlborough had an “air of optimism”.

“Banks seem reluctant to lend to traditional farming, [but] they have got an appetite to lend to viticulture, and we’re seeing some very strong sales being made,” Blakiston said.

“In the post Covid environment, even the wine companies have been surprised at the demand and generally there’s an apparent shortage of grapes.

“From a good harvest this year, they aren’t having any trouble making sales. So there’s an underlying confidence there.”

He said often viticulture sales were made to already established growers.

"A lot of buyers are expanding. You are getting people already in the industry pushing the market along too, because they are expanding which does make it frustrating for people looking to get a foothold,” he said.

He said the rural market had the same challenges as the residential market in Blenheim, as there was a shortage of listings for the number of people looking to buy.

“There is a shortage of property at the moment, so it is a seller’s market. There’s lots of people looking to buy, and lots that end up disappointed that they miss out," he said.

He expected more properties to come onto the market in the coming months.

“We’re expecting the spring market to be equally good ... there is fresh stuff coming up all the time. The world hasn’t ended as a lot of people thought it might with Covid-19 and Marlborough’s in a very fortunate position with the wine industry keeping our economy going that there’s a lot of confidence in the top of the south.”