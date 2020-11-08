Adding the love factor as phone directory provider Yellow shifts to digital focus

Tracey Taylor, chief experience officer at Yellow New Zealand, says bringing diversity and inclusion into a workplace culture requires patience and a bit of bravery.

Tracey Taylor caused a bit of squirming around the board table at Yellow New Zealand when she talked about love in the workplace.

The chief experience officer for Yellow New Zealand, formerly known as Yellow Pages, has recently won the “Walk The Talk” award in the Diversity Works NZ 2020 awards. Diversity Works used to be known as The Equal Opportunities Trust.

Her drive has been to show at Yellow that diversity and inclusion in a business are good for the bottom line. Last year staff engagement lifted 12 per cent and the company beat its gross profits target for the first time in several years.

“The ethos for me about diversity and inclusion is that it’s about humans, it’s about love and it’s about acceptance. So you actually don’t need to have huge numbers of people to focus on those things.”

“And when I talk about love in a workplace, and that’s one of the things that underpins our people strategy, and I talk about it at the board table now, they’ve got used to me doing it.

“Initially, I think they thought ‘OK this is interesting’. But now I’ve started proving it out in terms of the commercials, they get it and I hear it in their language now.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Yellow Pages business directory is still an important part of the Yellow NZ business which is moving towards being largely a digital business marketing company.

But make no mistake, the three years of cultural change at Yellow has been no cakewalk.

When Taylor started she found a demoralised staff and a company that had been in decline for 10 years after Telecom sold the business, and Google upturned its business model of print-based business advertising in the Yellow Pages.

“All of it met resistance to be honest in the beginning.”

Taylor has worked in human resources more than 20 years, here and overseas.

Businesses often made the mistake of assuming they knew their own culture.

“My advice is that you don’t just roar in and go ‘look it’s about love, we need these things and diversity and inclusion is the way forward, because people will look at you like you’ve lost the plot if they are not ready.

“And that’s at all levels, with the board, with your people, with the exec team, you need to take the time and that can be a bit frustrating to actually ask questions, seek to understand and bring people along.”

Some people would be against it and quite vocal but the change makers had to be prepared to have open, honest conversations but it did not mean “you had to stop”.

Supplied Tracey Taylor (right), chief experience officer at Yellow New Zealand, with transgender personality Mary Haddock-Staniland, says the company is bringing in people to tell their stories and creating a more community-based model for the business.

At Yellow the focus had been heavily around the financials, which was important, but people were afraid to express ideas in case it jeopardised their jobs. Staff wanted to know where the business was heading.

The people strategy was placed inside the business strategy because it had been separate.

“What that meant was we weaved what we were doing with the humans in around what we were doing with the commercials.”

Yellow Pages has been changing its business model to being a digital marketing company and was about three-quarters of the way there, she said. It started to measure the people programme initiatives, so they could be connected to the impact on cash returns and gross profits.

Diversity Works NZ helped the company understand where it was and gave great tips to start.

“Absolutely you come across barriers all the time and you just have to be prepared to stop and listen and debate and discuss.”

Supplied Alisha Kapa, an employee at Yellow New Zealand who has cerebral palsy, was taken on initially as an intern, introduced through TupuToa, and has become a member of staff.

“We’d start doing things where we’d have five people of 200 at the time turn up, and we just kept going because, then what happens is if you know that your delivery is right, the content, word of mouth is really powerful. Then the next one you run, you’ve got ten.”

Once people saw the benefit to them “you end up having the influencers in the business, it's not leadership saying that this is a good idea, it’s your mate who you have lunch with”.

Yellow had a good mix of people but diversity was more than that. The company had to look at how much diversity there was in leadership, was it paying people equally, how was the company celebrating difference, how was it being brave in standing for things that mattered like supporting the rainbow community outwardly.

She founded Yellow’s Parallel Project to address the lack of women in leadership in New Zealand.

Yellow also partnered with TupuToa, an organisation that helps Māori and Pasifika tertiary students get paid internships with corporates. The company has taken on seven TupuToa interns, six of whom have got full-time or casual employment with Yellow.

One of those interns, Alisha Kapa, has severe cerebral palsy and a lot of talent. The company decided not to think about why it might not work but work through the issues as they went which Alisha was happy to do, Taylor said.

Yellow was also bringing other people and organisations into the business to hold their meetings in its presentation space and to tell their stories to create a more community-based model for the company.

It had started an awareness among staff of domestic violence and had partnered with Jackie Clark and The Aunties to support survivors.

The journey had been almost three years and “as I say, patience is key with this type of change”.