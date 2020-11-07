Duo's innovative 'spirit' pushes craft distillery onto world stage

Ben and Sarah Bonoma, are the husband and wife duo behind Dancing Sands Distillery, in Golden Bay

Ben and Sarah Bonoma​, the husband and wife duo of Dancing Sands Distillery,​ had no prior experience in the beverage industry when they traded in a corporate life for a new one in Tākaka.

However, their traditional gins and innovative flavours – such as saffron, chocolate and wasabi – have catapulted them on to the world stage of craft gin-making and helped them take out more than 50 international awards since their launch in 2016.

Supplied The Dancing Sands Sauvignon Blanc Gin is said to be a world-first, combining the art of gin-making and the well-known Kiwi wine.

The 38-year-olds are about to launch what they say is a world-first a sauvignon blanc flavoured gin – combining the art of gin-making with the well-known Kiwi wine.

Sarah says her love for gin started during a cross-Atlantic pursuit of Ben.

With Sarah living in London and Ben in New York, the former IT developers met at work, and fell in love over gin martinis in Manhattan cocktail bars.

The couple decided to quit their corporate jobs and start fresh in a country neither had visited before in New Zealand – the farthest place on the planet for them both.

After picking up corporate jobs in Wellington​, they holidayed to Golden Bay in northwest Nelson, and fell for its beauty and isolation.

Supplied Dancing Sands Distillery and tasting room is located in Takaka, Golden Bay.

Yearning for a more creative life, they found a spirit still for sale and moved to Golden Bay to take up the art of distilling and to start a young family.

They were armed with a secret ingredient – the crystal-clear water from the aquifer that feeds the Southern Hemisphere’s clearest freshwater spring, Dancing Sands, at Te Waikoropupū​.

Sarah says knowing nothing about the rules of spirit-making meant they didn’t know they were breaking them, freeing them to do gin-making their own way.

Dry gin is traditionally made with citrus, but trusting their own palate instead, the couple crafted a spicy botanical dry gin made with peppercorns, cardamom, manuka and coriander.

Supplied Lockdown provided Ben and Sarah Bonoma, of Dancing Sands Distillery in Golden Bay, an opportunity to reassess their approach to business, and create a Sauvignon Blanc Gin.

The distillery sells vodka, gin and rum from its site and tasting room in Tākaka to a New Zealand market, with international export sales going to 12 locations worldwide, and increasing.

Sarah admits that April was tough for the business.

As New Zealand went into lockdown, online sales made up only three per cent of their total sales and their critical partners – liquor stores, hospitality and Duty Free – were shut indefinitely.

But lockdown provided an opportunity to reassess their approach. Ben used the time to work on a new recipe – and the Sauvignon Blanc Gin was born.

The duo also took a more candid approach and shared the realities of running a business from home with two small children with their customers on social media.

Supplied Dancing Sands Dry Gin is made with aromatics like cardamom, manuka and peppercorns.

The customer engagement they received was a huge surprise, and the business grew its following significantly, with online orders “going through the roof”.

They recently won a double gold for their wasabi strength gin at the New Zealand Spirit Awards.They also took out a silver for their barrel-aged gin, and bronze for their dry gin.

When they first bought the artisan distillery and existing rum stock, which was formerly Schnapp Dragon,​Sarah says they’d anticipated their Murderer’s Bay white and gold rums to be the hero product.

But as the craft gin industry started booming worldwide, so too did sales for their adventurous gins, which are now their top-sellers.

“Our gin has sold really well and it also allows for a lot of creativity ... gin really lends itself to that and that’s something we’ve really enjoyed.”