Jump in consumer spending as Christchurch residents shop locally and eat out

Consumer confidence is buoyant in Christchurch despite the Covid crisis, with more than half a billion dollars landing in the coffers of retailers and eateries last month.

Spending on shopping and eating in October was up 12 per cent to $39 million, compared with the same month last year. Spending across the city rose 7 per cent in the same period to $506 million.

The figures, from economic development and promotional agency ChristchurchNZ, show locals and visitors spent more money compared with the previous October on almost all categories except for fuel and accommodation.

Spending jumped on homewares and hardware, clothing and personal items, cafe and restaurant meals, groceries and liquor, and department store shopping.

READ MORE:

* Retail sales increase by biggest margin in 25 years, Stats NZ says

* The Covid spending habits of the $100,000-plus income club

* Chch spending climbed 20 per cent in move to level 3 - more needed



The spending continues a trend seen since the end of the Covid lockdown. September spending was also higher than normal, boosted partly by the school holidays.

Dave Cameron, co-owner of Scorpio Books in the BNZ Centre, said trade was between 10 per cent and 20 per cent higher than this time last year. He has had to hire more staff.

After a boost in sales post-lockdown, “it never really slowed down again to where it was last year”, he said.

“We’ve been waiting for it to slow down but it hasn’t, and now it’s starting to build towards Christmas.

“It’s really heartening.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Dave Cameron, Scorpio Books co-owner, has hired more staff.

Customers were saying they wanted to buy locally, with fiction, the classics and children’s books proving popular, Cameron said.

“But we’re not selling as many travel guides.”

As well as local customers they were seeing more out-of-town visitors than usual, Cameron said.

ChristchurchNZ senior economist Peter Fieger said the increase in spending in some areas was significant.

Spending on home, hardware and electoral items was showing “exceptional growth”, he said.

Fieger said it appeared people were spending more on their environments after spending extra time at home during lockdown.

Spending by domestic visitors to the city was up 38 per cent.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch's new Riverside Market has been an instant morale boosting success. But how is the city really feeling? (Video first published October 2019)

The 16 per cent drop in spending on accommodation was “thanks to the impact of border restrictions on the visitor economy, and thus the accommodation sector”, Fieger said.

While the number of shops, bars and eating places in the central city has been growing steadily, there has been no major new opening since Riverside Market launched in September 2019.

The figures show that in the central city, the amount spend on clothing, accessories and personal items was 26 per cent higher than a year ago.

Spending on cafes and restaurants was up for the second year running.

In the suburbs, spending increased the most compared with last year in Spreydon, Papanui, and Lyttelton.

ChristchurchNZ’s most recent economic activity index, which weighs manufacturing, exports, freighting and jobs, as well as retail spending, indicates the level of economic activity in Canterbury in September was slightly higher than a year ago.

The latest ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence report found that nationally, confidence had rebounded since the lockdown period but was not fully back at 2019 levels.

Employment confidence nationally remains low but housing confidence is at its highest level for several years.

Nationally, retail sales jumped 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter, the largest rise since 1995, according to Statistics NZ.