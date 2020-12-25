The advance of the four-day work week - 'the way the whole world will move'

The Waikato-based Kerrik Group, which includes architecture agency Evoke and building company RPS Homes, has brought in a four-day work week for its 50 employees, in the same style as Perpetual Guardian.

Dropping a day from the working week without losing pay isn't just a dream for some businesses.

Four-day-week workers are using bonus time for everything from landscaping for their first home to getting out mountain biking.

And while the concept is trickier for the trades, at least one Waikato firm is compressing 40-or-so hours into four days as a stepping stone to the model used by short week pioneer Perpetual Guardian.

The buzz around the four-day working week has grown steadily since Perpetual Guardian's Andrew Barnes introduced it permanently late 2018.

Employees worked four days but are paid for five, and Barnes said at the time that productivity increased by 20 per cent during a trial.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern encouraged businesses to consider the idea post-Covid, and Unilever - which makes products ranging from ice cream to deodorant – is trialling the idea with its 81 Kiwi employees.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waikato-based Kerrik Group has applied a four-day week in both office and building environments, people and culture coordinator Brieana Coulter said.

In Waikato, the Kerrik Group recently switched to permanent four-day weeks after a trial across both office and building site environments.

Advances in technology and programmes mean we should be able to get through our workload in four days, people and culture coordinator Brieana​ Coulter said.

The extra day gave employees time to drop children off at school or spend time with them, Coulter has been landscaping around her recently-bought first home, and a colleague got more mountain biking time.

And volunteering could be on the cards.

Kerrik Group has 50 employees across architecture firm Evoke and building company RPS Homes, which share managers.

Those on the building side were the most hesitant about the four-day week, because of concerns about meeting deadlines.

“But they proved they could on the trial.”

STIL/Unsplash Some Waikato businesses have cut out a day of work, while others compressed their hours into four days.

Tasks are mapped out carefully but there is the odd work on a rest day because of uncontrollable delays, such as bad weather or late deliveries.

It's been an easier switch for office workers, Coulter said, though they've learned to interrupt each other less.

Clients and subcontractors have made the odd joke about not working as hard, but most are interested in the concept.

A four-day week gives workers a sense of trust and autonomy, and creates a state of mind, the University of Waikato's Dr Maree Roche said.

"We go to work more engaged and ... more productive. It's not just productive. When we're in that state at work you're more likely to go the extra mile,” said the co-director of the Waikato Management leadership unit.

What's more, the recent experience of Covid and flexible working arrangements gave employers confidence that work gets done even when employees aren't under their noses.

Roche, who has an organisational psychology background, would expect more businesses to move to the four-day week.

"It might be that the good employers who are offering this sort of work will be the employers of choice and preference, and they will be the ones that get the great staff."

However, a four-day week is just one tool in the kete of things organisations can offer, she said, along with options such as working from home a day a week.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff "I fully believe this is the way the whole world will move,” Longveld managing director Pam Roa said.

Some companies have a different approach, with four ten-hour days.

Hamilton-based manufacturing firm Longveld is 18 months into this intermediate step, with the Perpetual Guardian model as end goal.

"I fully believe this is the way the whole world will move,” managing director Pam Roa said.

“It's part of the modernisation of workplaces, and we wanted to trial it under our own terms rather than get to a point where we're the last ones to give it a go.”

John Selkirk/Stuff As the four-day week gets more attention, tradespeople ar asking how it can be applied in their sector.

Tradespeople have often questioned how to apply the four-day week and Longveld is working on bumping up productivity to make it feasible, Roa said.

Longveld has 75 employees, 80 per cent of them on the tools.

Already, employees have used their free day for things like skiing, or joint fishing excursions.

And if overtime is required, it's done on Friday, still leaving two free days and allowing parents to watch their children play sport.

People the model doesn't suit have options such as four eight-hour days or, where possible, a day working from home.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff An influx of orders meant Leisure Line Caravans had to switch from four extended days back to a five-day week, co-director Wayne Bates says.

And Leisure Line Caravans in northern Hamilton is reluctantly heading back to five days to meet an influx of orders.

Workers started doing four 10-hour days after the Covid lockdown, co-director Wayne Bates said.

He'd have loved to have carried on, but by early December there were too many orders to make it possible.

Leisure Line has 32 employees, including four recent hires, who can build about eight caravans a month on four-day weeks.

While the shorter week was running, an open door policy and allowing employees to tweak their hours helped, Bates said.

There’s no hard and fast research on what's best for each situation, Waikato Chamber of Commerce Don Good said.

”Talk to the leaders from different industries and you will find a keenness to look at the concept, but each business has to make their own decision.”