Small business owners make sacrifices to stay afloat, research shows

Shane and Danae Wakefield (on the right) are hoping their optimism and efforts over the pandemic will be rewarded with a tills-ringing-loudly kind of summer.

Danae and Shane Wakefield are hoping for a “big summer” in the tourist hot spot of Hahei in the Coromandel after Covid-19 lockdowns and quieter trade than usual.

They count their lucky stars that their Hahei General Store has come through the pandemic in reasonable shape.

The good fortune of the young retail owners was to be classed as an essential business during lockdown selling fresh produce, meat, groceries and liquor plus dairy-like products such as icecream and drinks.

It enabled then to keep a steady income even though their revenue fell dramatically in April, during lockdown, when they would usually be flat out with Easter, school holidays and Anzac Day.

An elderly resident population spent more at the general store during lockdown and winter months than they used to, rather than drive 30 minutes to the nearest supermarket, and bach owners and day trippers coming to enjoy Cathedral Cove helped keep the tills ringing over winter months.

They are, thankfully, not amongst the one in eight small businesses owners that had to max out their personal credit cards to keep the business viable.

That’s a finding by third party research commissioned by New Zealand technology company Xero.

The research has found a lot of small business owners made personal sacrifices to stay afloat.

One in five reduced their own pay to make ends meet and keep the business ticking over, and more than one in five increased working hours, the research of more than 500 small business owners found.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Careful forecasting and planning is needed for summer so the Hahei General Store has the right amount of stock and staff to make the most of Kiwis holidaying in January.

About one in nine small businesses paid suppliers late and about one in 20 paid staff members late, the research revealed.

Danae and Shane have accepted that “shoulder months” like November and December and February to March will be much quieter, and they could “experience a bit of a hit” because of Covid-19 and closed borders.

Their optimism to just “keep rolling with it” has stood the business in good stead.

Theirs was a summer business so it was fortunate that the onset of the pandemic and lockdown came in April when they had already earned the majority of their income from a hot, sunny summer 2020, Danae said.

The challenges now for Danae and Shane are cashflow-related. They have to stock up for the summer ahead with a huge inflow of Kiwi holidaymakers expected in January and that required careful planning and forecasting to not overstock and waste money nor under stock and miss out on vital trade.

They are geared up with a lot of extra staff for the summer holiday onslaught. The team in the store will swell to eight to 10 people at any one time during peak hours.

There are possibly clouds on the horizon. There was a weather pattern predicted that brought bad weather and possibly a cyclone, Danae said. The fortunes of Hahei are typically weather-dependent.

“But if there’s a cyclone that comes on through, that could really affect us, so it’s a just a big question mark at this stage, so we will just hope for the best.”

Supplied Xero's David Bell, director of business growth, says small business owners took pay cuts this year to protect the jobs of their employees.

Xero’s David Bell, director of business growth, said lots of small business owners did extra hours to work out how to plan for and run the business during the pandemic and cope with the peaks and troughs in trade especially tourism businesses.

Others took pay cuts to protect the jobs of their employees.

One of the biggest challenges was stocking and having enough employees for the big peaks and then the troughs of domestic tourism. Queenstown remained the hardest hit tourist town.