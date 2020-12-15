New no typing tablet to keep senior family members 'in the loop' every day

Julie Caldwell (left) and Julie Blackwell (right), two Matamata accountants who developed a very simplified tablet, the Kitcal, with no keyboard and wifi and only a handful of pre-set response buttons for seniors to keep them in touch with their families.

Two Matamata women have launched a simplified tablet for seniors that requires no typing or wifi to keep elderly relatives “in the loop” each day.

Julie Caldwell and her colleague Julie Blackwell, accountants, have devised the tablet after Caldwell’s mother Lois found that as she approached her 90s she was no longer able to keep up with all the changes in her iPad and phone which she had been using for years.

There was nothing on the market that offered the simplicity they were looking for, so they decided to develop their own, researching and using experts, and so began a project that has now produced Kitcal, a personalised tablet built specifically for seniors.

Sadly, Lois passed away in June this year, before the tablet’s development was completed.

”So, some days I sit here thinking life’s a bit of a bummer really, and other times I think it’s not just her, it’s everybody like her, and there’s lots of them, and it’s OK. She knew it was coming, and she loved it and it’s just one of those cruel ironies of life that happen to everybody,” Caldwell said.

What she and Blackwell wanted to develop was a tablet stripped back to its basics with larger type and a larger size for elderly people, the opposite of what developers were striving for these days, devices that were faster and smaller, Caldwell said.

There is no keyboard or logging onto the Internet, two of the biggest bugbears for seniors, their research found.

There are four response buttons in the form of emojis, a happy and a sad face, a heart and a thumbs up.

The Kitcal tablet receives messages, photos and videos and has a calendar display in which family members can remotely set events and reminders.

To communicate with the tablet family and friends download the free Kitcal Companion app. Kitcal stands for “keep in touch calendar”.

“It does need a family who are going to stay engaged and send things through, otherwise it’s not going to engage the person because that’s what they need,” Caldwell said.

“I always thought that I would be sending my mum just photos of a flower that came out this morning, or little things, like the cat doing something silly, just day to day stuff that I would send to other people, and they would send to me, and just keeping them in the loop of those funny little things really.”

Caldwell said seniors living on their own would like the ‘check in’ function, a short-cut to messaging that gives peace of mind to family.

They can also request a voice or video call at the touch of a button. The tablet is personalised to the new owner when he or she receives it. No setting up is needed. With a pre-installed Vodafone SIM card the tablet is ready to go straight out of the box.

The tablets sell on the Kitcal website and cost $690 plus the cost of a subscription of either $39 or $49 a month depending on how much time a senior spent on the tablet video calling.

One of the reasons she kept going with the project was that her mum did not want to move into care. Caldwell saw this as another tool to help her mother remain in her own home and independent, no different from having a ramp put into the house.

Neither she nor her colleague Julie Blackwell had any previous experience in doing a project like this but as chartered accountants they were experienced in helping people set up businesses and source outside services. They didn’t know what they didn’t know and just kept going as they came up against issues, Caldwell said.

If her mum needed this tablet connection she figured lots of other people would too. Statistics showed there were about 120,000 women over 70 living alone.

Vodafone wrote a platform for the device and was very supportive, Caldwell said.