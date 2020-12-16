Māori tech disrupter RIP Global seeking finance overseas to expand

Mel Gollan, founder and chief executive of RIP Global, a technology company that provides an automated and paperless expenses system for businesses and individuals, says the technology is game-changing.

Māori-owned technology company, RIP Global, is hoping to raise US$10 million (NZ$14m) overseas next year to take the company’s “game-changing” technology into global markets.

Founder and chief executive Mel Gollan has built and patented a process that saves a lot of time by automating the recording and reconciling of expenses and purchases.

Its process was unique, she said, and it had been granted seven patents in various regions around the world because of that. The patents related to Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe and the United States, all places where the company could defend its IP.

It was likely Wellington-based RIP Global would raise money in the United States and maybe some funding in Singapore and Australia. It would probably start in April.

The company would be undertaking a “Series A” capital raise. That indicates a second stage fund-raising for a start-up.

“It’s a reasonable size raise we’re going to be doing, probably US$10m.” RIP needed the right kind of investors who could help the company along the way. RIP is an acronym for receipts, invoices and payments.

Supplied RIP Global has developed a paperless automated system which processes, codes and justifies business expenses when a purchase is made.

The product was a contactless mobile app. “It allows you to code, justify and pay for your business purchase when you make it.”

It meant the purchaser did not have to collect a receipt, scan it, code it and justify the expense. RIP’s software did that.

The number one most hated task of businesses everywhere was processing invoices and receipts, Gollan said. She had done it countless times in her previous employment. She had designed the product for herself so it was simple and easy to use.

Typically, in large organisations a receipt went through seven to nine sets of hands and that was where the cost was. Businesses using the RIP app wanted to cut costs and improve productivity and transparency.

She had raised about $5m in the past few years from friends and family. That included US$2.2m from Florida-based Wildermuth Endowment Fund.

The company was about 75 per cent Māori-owned. She is of Māori descent. Her great, great, great grandfather was Atama Paparangi, a Te Rarawa chief.

“It’s really important to me to bring Maori to the table around big technology opportunities.”

Gollan won the MWDI Māori Woman’s Innovator of the year award in 2019.

In New Zealand RIP’s customers include a Government agency which Gollan said was confidential, big accountancy firm Grant Thornton, mortgage brokers, advertising agencies and real estate agencies.

The software was “a game changer” in terms of business control. There were many expensing products but none of them were automated like RIP’s.

It could “plug and play in every single business”. RIP integrated into all accounting systems including Xero and MYOB, she said.

She declined to reveal the company’s turnover or staff numbers because people would just see the company as small.

An article in “Mergermarket” in October this year reported that RIP had about $1m in revenue in the 2019 financial year, with Gollan saying that could rise to $10m in two to three years, and about 12 staff with the company looking to add another two.

RIP had planned to launch in the US in March 2020 but Covid hit.

She was in Singapore now and partnering with a Point of Sale (POS) company Raptor, the first POS company in Singapore with which it was integrating its technology. That gave RIP access to 5000 hospitality merchants like bars, restaurants and cafes. Citibank would also be one of its payment partners.

Singapore was RIP’s first export market. RIP was also about to run a pilot in Florida with a health and wellbeing company and in Sydney with the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The medium to longer term goal was to offer shares in an IPO (Initial Public Offering) on the New York Stock Exchange.

Because every business processed invoices and receipts, “this is such a massive opportunity for export revenue for New Zealand”.

“This is why I’ve left my children and I’m in Singapore and I’ll be in isolation over Christmas Day and away from my family because what our company is doing is critical for the country right now.”

She said RIP was a beacon of hope in the technology industry in New Zealand which was not highly ranked globally for tech exports.

“This particular business I have built here has the potential to turnover $100 billion, not million, $100b in five years.”