Ed Finn started a business after Holden pulled the pin in 2020, and no regrets

2020 started with a nasty shock for Ed Finn, Holden New Zealand’s corporate affairs manager, when staff were told they were going to be out of a job.

After the Covid-19 lockdown that followed a month later, Finn made a decision to start his own PR business.

Auckland-based Finn finished work on June 26, and launched AmpedPR on July 1. With the company just six weeks old, Auckland went back into Alert Level 3 in August for a fortnight.

“There had been a lot of really good positive meetings with potential clients throughout July,” he said.

“Then the second lockdown came along and, to use a motoring analogy, it was a massive Covid handbrake, and then everything went on hold. I think everyone wanted to play their cards close to their chest and just conserve business resources.

“Then it became Christmas and because people had such an average year throughout 2020 decided to have extended breaks. It’s really just been this year that business has started to pick up again.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF In February 2020, General Motors said it was retiring the Holden brand from sales in Australia and New Zealand.

His first client came on board in November, so he had enough work to see him through the quiet summer period.

“There’s so many statistics about how many businesses fail in their first year, and I was trying not to become one of those statistics.

“Through perseverance, but above all a bit of adaptability, I was able to change things and adapt to the new normal, and thankfully I’m still here and going strong.”

In a sign that times have changed, Finn now has a number of different clients from across the motoring industry.

“Once upon a time for most PR agencies you’d be exclusive to one brand, but I think given the disruption that’s been Covid, there’s the opportunity now to do things differently.

“When you are upfront with people, people are a little bit more open to doing business differently these days.”

He was initially concerned that AmpedPR was going to be too niche, but changed his mind having seen the downsizing and reorganisation in the industry.

With his corporate background, getting into small business was a whole new experience. Learning on the fly and being adaptable meant he had been able to fine-tune his business along the way.

Finn said he had no regrets, and was enjoying the freedom.

“There were a few sleepless nights, I must admit. One of the occasions was during that second lockdown, because we were a new business we didn’t actually qualify for some of the Covid support that was out there.

“Apart from those sleepless nights, it’s hugely exciting and incredibly invigorating.

“Not having to commute 45 minutes each morning and then 45 minutes back in the evening - it’s an hour and a half of my day that I can either be here, with the kids or getting them ready for school. Over the course of five days, that’s essentially another working day, so there’s been some huge benefits in that.

“From my own personal health and wellbeing perspective, there have been some massive benefits.”

There had been a huge surge in the purchase of new cars since Covid-19 hit, with a noticeable increase in interest in electric or hybrid options, he said.

“If people aren’t spending money travelling to Europe to go on cruises, they’ve been more likely to spend it locally.

“There’s still huge interest in vehicles and sustainability initiatives as well, I think people are taking the time to do a lot more research and to look at particular makes and models and the brands which offer electric or PHEV [plug-in hybrid electric vehicle] options.”