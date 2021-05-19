Corporate marketer trades in six-figure salary for small business ambitions

Cat Peters, co-owner of new Auckland labour hire business Hirestaff with her husband Jonny, says they want to change the perception of the labour hire industry as unreliable.

Cat Peters and her husband Jonny​ have big ambitions.

They are setting out to “eventually... dominate” the labour hire industry in Auckland and two years into that mission they have already achieved $2.3 million in turnover in the year to March 2021.

Cat’s switch from a six-figure corporate job in marketing at giant food manufacturer and distributor Goodman Fielder to full-time worker at her and her husband's new labour hire business Hirestaff has just happened.

She has quit the safety of a $120,000 a year salary for the risks of a small business the couple started two years ago with Cat working part-time there.

Hirestaff, based in Penrose, has grown to four staff members plus the owners and now needs her undivided effort.

The company provides temporary and permanent staff to the trades, construction and warehousing and logistics sectors and is planning to expand in the next six months into civil construction where a lot of projects are underway and on the horizon in Auckland, and possibly white collar job recruitment as well.

Supplied Jonny​ Peters has experience in recruitment and is a plumber.

Hirestaff’s biggest rival was the well-established and well-known Tradestaff who Jonny, 33, worked for about five years ago, Cat, 31, said. He had also worked for big recruitment firm Hays and was a qualified plumber.

“I’ve chucked my six-figure job in, and I’ve come into the business full-time. I’m looking after trades, warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, so it’s a pretty big change,” she said.

She’s in the deep end on her first full-time week on the job, cold calling companies by phone. In the next six months to a year she will be in sales, meeting businesses and construction teams to try and win business. The next few months promise a lot of hard graft making connections and starting relationships.

It’s the opportunity to create and build a small business that excites the pair. She and Jonny had always been a bit entrepreneurial doing a couple of house renovations to make money and in the United Kingdom ran an online betting website, she said.

So what makes them think they can take on the biggies of the recruitment industry?

They think they can provide a better service going “above and beyond” because they owned the business as opposed to just being an employee in a business. They saw a gap in the marketplace for “exceptional service” which they aimed to fill, she said.

They were expecting their turnover to grow significantly in the year to March 2022.

Cat said Hirestaff would meet every prospective worker, interview them, do reference and police checks and health and safety processes. She said other temp agencies did not necessarily meet temporary staff in person.

That was Hirestaff’s point of difference. It was part of their commitment to send businesses “the right people”. The duo want to change the perception of the labour hire industry as unreliable.

Supplied Hirestaff has about 90 staff working for about 30 businesses in Auckland at present.

“The industry as such has a bit of a bad rap, but we believe it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Starting a new business is far from cheap. Every week their wage bill could be $60,000 to $70,000. That was the biggest set up cost, and now they had more staff salaries, advertising, cars, vehicles and office space.

“Initially we ran it pretty lean but as you grow obviously the costs increase. Cashflow was the biggest thing for us in the beginning. We had to inject quite a lot of our own money.”

But they were paid back within the first six months. She did not want to reveal what margin Hirestaff made on its supplied workers but said the company made money on every hour the supplied worker worked.

At the moment Hirestaff had about 90 staff working for about 30 businesses and had about 150 businesses signed with them

“Eventually, the goal is to dominate Auckland across all the sectors that we want to cover and then to spread to the rest of the country.”

“We are both very driven and we both like the idea of kind of creating something that’s bigger than us, a legacy as such,” Cat said.