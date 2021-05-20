NZ businesses want more infrastructure spending in Budget, according to survey

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

Businesses “overwhelmingly” want to see the Government to show a continued focus on infrastructure spending in Thursday’s Budget, according to a survey by an accountancy firm.

In January 2020, the Government announced a $12 billion infrastructure package which included upgrades to schools, hospitals $6.8b worth of transport projects, and infrastructure needed to combat climate change.

David Searle, chairman of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway New Zealand, said businesses hoped the Budget would included advances on that infrastructure spending to help support economic growth.

Supplied Businesses “overwhelmingly” want to see the Budget focus on infrastructure spending, says David Searle, chair of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway.

Businesses also wanted to see support for healthcare and medical services, and an attempt to tackle housing affordability and other housing problems. However, the perference was for increasing supply, rather than recent reforms such as removing tax deductions on interest costs for rental properties, Searle said.

Investment in technology and innovation was also on the wish list.

“I think Labour have signalled where they’re going to focus, they’re going to focus on areas which it’s hard to argue against them, but it’s not necessarily in support of the business agenda,” he said.

A poll by Baker Tilly Staples Rodway of over 450 businesses ranging from small to very large showed businesses were feeling relatively negative. It was the second time the survey had been conducted - the first was just before the election in 2020.

STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks to media after his pre-Budget speech in Auckland on Monday.

Sixty-eight of respondents thought the Government was performing poorly in managing the economy, and 70 per cent thought the Government was not doing enough to rebuild the economy in a sustainable way.

When the survey was first done, leading up to the 2020 general election, 40 per cent predicted the operating environment would worsen after -the election, and now 54 per cent of people said it has.

“I think there’s just a mounting number of things businesses say are increasing their costs and making it a tougher environment,” Searle said.

That included increases in the minimum wage, a five-day increase in paid sick leave expected later this year, and a new Matariki public holiday next year.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Finance Minister Grant Robertson will deliver Budget 2021 on Thursday.

“You’ve got the Fair Pay Agreements that are starting ... which would be concerning business,” he said.

“With the borders closed we’ve still got a lack of skilled labour and that skilled labour is costing business more, and it is just hard to see how that’s going to be fixed. So there’s no published plan of when we might be able to start opening up to other safe jurisdictions.

“We do have the trans-Tasman bubble now, which is an improvement.”

Freight problems were also weighing on the mood of business, he said. “We’ve got clients that would be comfortable they’ve had customers that really want to buy their product, but they can’t get hold of the product to sell it.”

Supplied The first trans-Tasman bubble flight from Australia to Wellington lands at Wellington Airport on April 19.

Businesses had also become more conservative about relaxing the border, with 64 per cent before the election thinking restrictions should ease over the next 12 months, which had dropped to 48 per cent wanting them to ease in the next six months.

The level of debt the country had taken on during the pandemic was also of concern, Searle said.

Net core Crown debt sat at $103.3 billion at the end of February, $4.4b better than Treasury was forecasting it to be in December when it breached $100 billion for the first time.

“The survey is clear that people are more nervous about the level of debt than they were six months ago.

“I think six months ago they felt we were in the middle of this pandemic, and we may still be, but now they’re starting to worry more about the debt.

“And the way we repay that debt is build a strong, sustainable economy where we employ more people, we all pay more tax, and that tax take can go and repay the debt that we’ve built up.

“It’s just that balancing act is supporting the social agenda, but also supporting business, and just hoping that mix is right. But probably given the results we’ve seen, a bit of concern that maybe that mix isn’t quite right at the moment.”