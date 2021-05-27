Better Packaging Co co-founder first Kiwi woman to win $137,000 prize

Rebecca Percasky, co-founder of The Better Packaging Co, has won a game-changing US$100,000 (NZ$137,000) prize as a regional winner of the International Cartier Women’s Initiative.

Percasky is the first New Zealand woman to win the South Asia and Oceania section of the global competition, one of eight laureates. There are also 16 ‘fellows’ who win US$30,000 each.

Eat My Lunch founder Lisa King was a semi-finalist in 2020.

In 2018, Percasky and co-founder Kate Bezar set up the business which specialises in sustainable, customised packaging solutions.

The Cartier Women’s Initiative contacted her, and she applied late last year, one of about 900 applications from around the world.

“I feel incredibly honoured to be included in a really impressive group of women,” she said.

SUPPLIED Rebecca Percasky has won a game-changing US$100,000 through the International Cartier Women’s Initiative.

The initiative also offered training and support from experts for areas chosen by the women.

Percasky said the financial training and advice from experts who had her best interests at heart had been a huge benefit.

“When you’re growing as quickly as we are, you don’t feel you have time to work on the fundamentals of the business. It’s really invaluable to have someone on your side.

“Sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know.”

SUPPLIED Rebecca Percasky (left) and Kate Bezar set up The Better Packaging Co in 2018.

The company was growing 20 per cent month on month at the moment, she said.

The vast majority of the company’s business was offshore, with Australia and the United States key markets. It invested significantly in research and development, and she wanted to retain as much of that expertise in New Zealand as possible.

The country was a great place to start a business, she said, because of its “great clever people, innovative thinkers, can do attitude, willing to roll sleeves up, inclusive environment”.

The US$100,000 prize will help The Better Packaging Co launch a new project that Percasky said will impact about 10,000 people, without revealing more details.

At the end of the year there will be a one-week training programme where all the fellows come together. It will be delayed until next year if Covid intervenes.

The award recognised women entrepreneurs, from any country or sector, who were making an impact by running businesses with an emphasis on sustainability, both social and environmental.