Stock exchange for smaller companies aims to fill 'huge gap'

The NZX stock exchange works for larger companies, but a new stock exchange for smaller companies is to launch.

A stock exchange for smaller companies has been granted permission to launch.

Catalist​ was designed to fill a “huge gap” in New Zealand’s capital markets, said chief executive Colin Magee.

For while New Zealand already had a share market, the NZX was only economic for larger companies, not the high-potential smaller companies Catalist would be trying to attract with an initial value of $6million to $60m, he said.

“The NZX is only really accessible to business of a certain size, which is generally considered to be $100 million,” Magee said.

Magee hoped to see companies listing their shares on the Catalist market later this year.

“In the first five years we are aiming to get up to 200 companies,” Magee said.

In time, he hoped, a portion of some KiwiSaver funds would be invested in shares in companies on the Catalist market.

Magee said Catalist had been given a licence to open a public market from June 21.

The green light to launch followed the passing of the Financial Markets Conduct (Catalist Public Market) Regulations late last month, he said.

The launch had been two years in the planning, he said.

SUPPLIED Colin Magee, chief executive of Catalist, a new stock exchange for smaller company shares.

“Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) make up a majority of New Zealand businesses, so there’s a real need for those with growth potential to have better access to capital, and equally for investors to have better access to SME investments, to increase economic growth and job creation,” he said.

As well as companies being able to list their existing shares for trading, Magee expected companies to use the Catalist market to raise capital by issuing shares to investors.

He hoped to see $20m a year raised from the public to help companies grow.

“Catalist’s public market means smaller businesses can now access public investment, with significantly lessened costs and administrative burdens, and without compromising investor protections,” he said.

“We’re already working through the listing process with a number of businesses, and investors can sign up for an account on our website, so they can trade when there’s an auction running.”

The NZX operated by facilitating continuous trading, with people able to buy and sell shares in the companies listed on it whenever the market was open, but Catalist would use “regular auctions” instead, windows in which shares of individual companies could be traded.

“Traditional stock markets don’t work for SMEs because the costs, time spent on compliance, continuous disclosure obligations, and focus on short-term share price get in the way of day-to-day operations, and focusing on the long-term health of the business,” Magee said

He said it was a ‘steppingstone market’, and that when businesses reached an appropriate size, Catalist will then assist them in transitioning to a more traditional stock exchange, such as the NZX.