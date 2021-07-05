Auckland business wants to connect customers with discounted surplus cafe food in Wellington

Michal Garvey, founder of Foodprint, a business connecting customers with eateries with surplus food, plans to expand to Wellington.

Michal​ Garvey wants to offer eateries in Wellington a way not to dump surplus food but to sell more.

Her business, Foodprint​, connects 35,000 consumers in Auckland with 400 eateries with discounted leftover food through an app. Her aim is to reduce food waste as her contribution to fighting climate change.

Founded two years ago, Foodprint is one of eight start-ups chosen to take part in a 12-week “climate response accelerator” programme run by Creative HQ in Wellington.

The programme offers each start-up $20,000 to develop the business and at the end of it the start-ups can pitch their business to investors.

READ MORE:

* The lazy household's guide to saving the planet: Cut your carbon emissions with minimal effort

* Daily food audit could provide evidence people need to stop tossing out kai

* Coronavirus: Eateries have to adapt or risk going bust under level 3, experts say



She is intending to use some funding from the programme to open in Wellington, known for its flourishing café culture.

Foodprint requires the eateries to discount the food by at least 30 per cent, and takes a commission on each sale.

In Auckland, 35,000 registered consumers were using the app, Garvey said. They received notices of food available at discounted prices, and bought the food through the app.

TVNZ One couple found out just how much food they waste on Eat Well for Less NZ.

A benefit for the cafés was not only selling food that might be thrown out, but also that it drove people into cafés. Consumers often bought something else when they went into the café to collect the food.

The app showed consumers how much carbon dioxide emissions they had helped reduce by “rescuing” left over food.

About 50,000 tonnes of food in New Zealand from food retailers and hospitality businesses was wasted each year and more than 50 per cent of it was edible, she said.

Reducing food waste had been identified by international research as the third most important action consumers could take to fight climate change.

It was important to her to play her part in fighting climate change and to run a sustainable business.

The business idea came from living in Europe where similar apps were operating.

When she was a teenager she stopped eating meat as a way to reduce her impact on the planet. She had worked in food technology and worked for global meal-kit company Hello Fresh in London.

The responsibility for the safety and quality of the food remained with the eateries.

Last year had been challenging for Foodprint, only seven months old, when the Covid-19 lockdown began. The app had helped food businesses make more sales from surplus food, she said.

Supplied Megan May, owner of organic food café Little Bird Kitchen in Ponsonby, Auckland, says it is great to know that surplus food is going to someone who wants it.

Megan​ May, owner of organic food restaurant Little Bird Kitchen in Ponsonby, Auckland, said it was great to know that surplus food was going to someone who wanted it.

Organic food was quite expensive, and their food had a short shelf life, so it was good to make it available to more people.

The financial benefit of selling food that would have been thrown out was not huge, but it was definitely a benefit. The restaurant tried not waste much anyway, but it was hard to predict how much food would be sold on a day.

The app was easy to use and fun.

“It doesn’t make you feel like you’re having cheap, discounted food,” May said.

The climate response accelerator programme aims to help entrepreneurs develop businesses that contribute to a stable climate, clean water and smarter use of resources.

As well as the $20,000 free funding, the programme offered the start-ups mentorship, connections and resources to help advance their growth.

The programme’s backers include Callaghan Innovation, Ministry for the Environment, Wellington City Council and WellingtonNZ.