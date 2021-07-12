How to build your small business through Instagram stories

OPINION: The fastest way to find an audience for your business is to stand out and be different to everyone else.

Big business can spend months and a lot of dollars coming up with that essential point of difference for their business.

We don’t need to do that as a small business owner. All we need to do is to tap into the one thing we have that no single other business owner has.

Us. We are the point of difference between someone choosing us or a competitor.

I know I mainly choose who I work with, who I buy things off, from the people who are not afraid to show their little bit of weird to me in their marketing. If I resonate with them, I’m more likely to buy from them later on.

As an avid Instagram user, one of the ways I build a connection with other business owners is through watching their Instagram stories.

Instagram is going through an identity crisis at the moment as it takes on Tiktok with its reels.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri​ admitted as much in a video and series of Instagram stories where he talked about how they no longer want to be seen as just a “square photo sharing app” (This video did the equivalent of “blowing up the internet” in the social media world and has been discussed in short videos, long posts and even longer explainer videos and blogs by marketers and Instagram users ad infinitum during the last week. )

He also was asked about why Instagram has so many different forms of video. At the moment the options are Live (which unless you’ve got a lot of followers can be a little soul-destroying as you record to an audience of one); IGTV for any videos of 60 seconds or more; short videos for your Instagram feed (under 60 seconds); REELS which are under 30 seconds and are often funny, and focused on entertainment; and Stories.

Confused? You are not the only one! Mosseri admitted in a story that there are probably too many types of video, and that there are plans to make the experience a little more cohesive over the next 12 months. It looks like the shift to “entertain first, get serious later” in video is here to stay, leaving us with using video in stories as a way to connect more in depth with our audience

An Instagram story is ephemeral content. It’s not designed to be kept or up forever, and unless saved, it disappears after 24 hours.

I often suggest to those who are nervous about trying video to start with stories because not many people tend to see them when you start, and as you improve, there is no permanent record of the way you started.

Instagram has also recently introduced a fabulous (and reasonably accurate) caption option so that people can watch your stories without the sound up. You can access this by adding a caption “sticker” to your video that transcribes your words within moments.

One of my favourite finds on Instagram stories is Lisa Reiner from Curvature Clothing. Lisa Reiner​ started her size inclusive clothing brand in Adelaide after spending years working in Alice Springs and struggling to find clothes that either fit her or represented her. She’s a tiny business on the scale of fashion brands. Everything is made to order, and she uses local help to sew the garments.

I followed her after following a bunch of similar types of New Zealand and Australian designers all making colourful skirts, dresses and tops.

I stayed invested in her brand because of her Instagram stories. Right from the beginning Lisa used her stories to help people understand the design and making journey. A lot of her stories are filmed in her workroom as she cuts out her fabric, talking to the camera as she cuts, talking about the fabric.

I started sharing her as an example of our clients, and recently interviewed her for the MAP IT Marketing podcast.

When you watch Lisa talking, you feel you are right there in the room with her. Part of the reason this feels so personal is Lisa often does feel isolated in running her business, and finds chatting on stories as she works a way to feel more connected. For her, it feels strange that people want to listen.

“It's surreal to think that there's this audience who are loving these stories because I work in a workroom alone. It's just me talking as I work,” shares Lisa.

I loved her behind the scenes stories, but I became a super fan when Lisa shared her reluctance to use the word “plaid” to describe a new fabric pattern and opted for a follower’s suggestion of RADELAIDE instead.

This idea birthed a series of Instagram stories detailing some of the weird and bizarre crimes that have occurred in Adelaide over the years, including the theft of a very expensive Big Bird costume.

I was enthralled. I made my family listen to them as I read them out. I Googled the stories to get more facts. I found myself searching out her stories, hoping she had an update. I knew they only lasted a day, so I could not miss one at all.

This is the magic of being yourself, and showing your own quirks, interests and fascinations to your audience. Lisa wasn’t trying to sell us her clothing. She was sharing something she was passionately interested in, and from that I became passionately invested in hearing more.

Lisa said she purposely chose to not focus on selling. “I'm really sick of watching stories and being sold to all the time. It gets really monotonous. So I want to break that up and show people what actually goes on.”

Lisa tapped into one of the secret ingredients of successful marketing - sharing without trying to pull a sale out of the listener.

One of the things I often tell our clients is to not jump on social media when you’re feeling desperate or stressed about sales. No one buys from a desperate buyer, and asking for the sale all the time doesn't make people come back for more. I suggest that it’s important to set your intention to “giving” before you write or video any marketing content.

Lisa’s business stands out because she’s sharing enough of her personality and interests to stand out in a crowd of other businesses. When I think about her posts, she’s not doing any ultra personal topics. Besides knowing she has a daughter (she pops up from time to time) Lisa is not sharing daily personal melodrama and intimate life details.

She’s just sharing her little fascinations. She’s sharing her design process. And in doing so, she’s creating an audience ready to buy from her when she releases a new range.

