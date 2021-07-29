June 2021 was the strongest month for small businesses since level 4 lockdown last year, Xero reports

Bear & Moo owner Hannah Porter sales of cloth nappies and baby products picked up in June.

Hannah Porter’s online cloth nappie and baby products retail business is going great guns and like many other retailers is enjoying strong consumer demand.

High sales in June for her business Bear & Moo is consistent with global small business platform Xero's Small Business Index for June 2021 is showing, that it was the strongest month for small businesses since the level 4 lockdown last year.

The index compares year-on-year data from the month with the month the year before but because June last year was impacted by lockdown Xero is using annualised two-year data for its comparison with June this year.

The small business index for June showed a strong increase in sales, continuing momentum in job growth and an increase in wages.

Supplied Xero’s Small Business Index for June 2021 shows small business retail sales up 16 per cent from June last year.

Xero said small business sales were up 11.7 per cent in June 2021, (adjusted for the impact of the lockdown in June 2020), job growth was up an adjusted 5 per cent and wages up an adjusted 3.7 per cent, the strongest wage growth since January 2020, Xero said.

Porter said June had been excellent for sales and had “picked up” following two quiet months in April and May. She attributed the sales spurt in June to two baby products expos the business had attended.

The business had seen fairly steady growth in sales all year and was continuing to grow.

In the first quarter of this year it had almost half of the orders it had for all of last year.

“For New Zealanders there’s definitely a feeling of life kind of being back to normal,” Porter said. She did not think Covid-19 had impacted e-commerce.

When the business went into lockdown in late March last year it had only one staff member, but now it had 11, a mix of full-timers, part-timers and casuals, some of those taken on this year.

Construction is another sector that is pumping.

Supplied Craig and Jenny Taylor, owners of Wellington residential building company Bright Build, are seeing a lot more enquiries for extensive home renovations.

Wellington residential building company Bright Build is seeing a lot more enquiries than a couple of years ago, particularly about extensive renovations.

Jenny Taylor, owner of the company with husband Craig, said the renovation projects were bigger than they used to be, not just a kitchen or a bathroom.

She put that down to people spending a lot more time in their homes in the past 18 months and the difficulty of finding another suitable home in the same community.

People were also more understanding of the shortage of materials and skilled labour and factoring in longer lead times for their renovations. Many were also making contact with architects and builders a lot earlier, and well before they sought building consent.

Bright Build had work into 2022 with several projects waiting for consents which were taking a while.

Shortages of materials was common. New Zealand had almost run out of standard weatherboards a few weeks ago, she said.

Builders needed to have other work they could do while they waited for certain materials. Suppliers were warning regularly of cost increases which were substantial.

Xero's report said the strongest increase in small business sales in June was in retail up 16 per cent, followed by manufacturing up 14.3 per cent and construction up 13.4 per cent, while hospitality sales continued to grow well also, up 10.4 per cent.

That is consistent with Statistics New Zealand data showing retail up 0.9 per cent in June, with strong spending on household goods and in hospitality.

Jobs growth was led by manufacturing, up 8.6 per cent year-on-year, construction followed with 7.3 per cent and retail was up 7 per cent. Hospitality was the only industry to record a decline in jobs, down 0.9 per cent, Xero said.

Xero managing director for New Zealand and Pacific Islands Craig Hudson said it was encouraging to see hospitality spending rising but not all hospitality businesses were back to 100 per cent capacity.

With the trans-Tasman bubble suspended it was important consumers continued to support local businesses, he said.