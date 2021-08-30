Lockdown deliveries: Cheeky 'fragile' sticker gives customers a surprise

Stuff has launched an online directory of local businesses safely delivering throughout lockdown. Want to treat yourself or nominate a business, click here.

Customers of Tauranga meal delivery business, Pepper & Me​ had an unusual sticker attached to their packages.

Taped to the outside of the box containing the spices, condiments and curry pastes they had ordered was a ‘fragile’ sticker a little different from most.

The sticker read: ‘Fragile: Like us at 12:59 waiting for... the 1pm briefing to start’.

Chief executive of Pepper & Me​, Cherie Metcalfe​, said the stickers were a way of having a laugh with customers and couriers in the strict social distancing of lockdown.

“We had been buying these fragile stickers for ages, and they were quite expensive. So we decided to get our own sticker machine. When we figured out that we could print our own sayings on them, well that was when the fun started,” Metcalfe​ said.

Other lockdown related stickers include; ‘Fragile: Like our travel bubble with Aussie’, ‘Fragile: like you in lockdown on your fourth bottle of wine at 11am’, and a reference to Chris Hipkins’s briefing gaffe, ‘even though we are Fragile, don’t forget to spread your legs’.

Metcalfe​ said the staff compete to come up with the funniest stickers, with the best of the best going on a hall of fame in the office.

Supplied The hall of fame of ‘fragile’ stickers from Tauranga business Pepper & Me.

Pepper & Me is a family business, which supplies spices, condiments, butters and curry pastes to customers across the country. Metcalfe​ said it has been a privilege to be able to continue to serve their customers during alert level 4.

“We are doing what we can. We have stripped back our staff to a skeleton crew, with most of us working from home. We are doing what we can,” Metcalfe​ said.

Metcalfe​ said that during the high stress environment of lockdown, it is crucial to find moments to have a laugh.

“Our customers have been loving the stickers, even the courier drivers have been smiling as they come to pick up our boxes. It has been really awesome to see people enjoying these little jokes in the midst of a serious lockdown,” Metcalfe​ said.

Supplied Cherie Metcalfe chief executive passes off a box of Pepper and Co goods, complete with one of their original fragile stickers. (Photo taken before alert level 4 lockdown)

As well as providing a few well needed laughs, Metcalfe​ hoped the stickers would provide a spotlight on small businesses continuing to operate around the country.

“I hope that people continue to shop small where they can. It is important that New Zealanders remember the little guys who may not be in supermarkets, as they are the ones who need our support,” Metcalfe​ said.

