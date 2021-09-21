New startup meal planner business sets out to beat meal kits on price and sustainability

The team at MenuAid is co-founder Elise Hilliam, a nutitionist, chef Helen Jackson, chef and first Master Chef winner Brett McGregor, and co-founder Toby Skilton.

Young entrepreneur Toby Skilton has launched a meal planning business, MenuAid, into a crowded market of meal kits and ready meals.

Skilton and co-founder and partner Elise Hilliam, a nutritionist, say MenuAid is more affordable and more sustainable than meal kits.

They have recruited the talent of the first Master Chef, Brett McGregor, and well-known chef Helen Jackson, to write the menus.

MenuAid is based around the successful international meal planning and supply platforms such as E-meals and Whisk. MenuAid subscriptions start at $4 a week, with both vegetarian and balanced options.

Each week users get five healthy, original recipes written by the chefs. The shopping list is then generated, and users can remove items they already have and swap out the items they do not like.

Users can order their groceries online through MenuAid to be delivered from supermarkets, or they can shop themselves.

Supplied The first winner of Master Chef in New Zealand, Brett McGregor, tests MenuAid recipes before finalising them.

MenuAid wanted to give customers flexibility on product, but also cost, Skilton said.

He has an entrepreneurial streak, a year ago starting a new business, Mutu, based on an app which allowed people to rent items they had to others who did not want to have to buy them.

It allowed people to make some extra money during the pandemic using idle assets while also reducing waste and overconsumption.

His first business was Scarfies Repairs, fixing damaged students flats in Dunedin. The money made enabled him to travel while he was a student.

Meal kit brands and “heat and eats” were popping up regularly, Skilton acknowledged, but their cost was high, and they generated a lot of packaging.

“The beauty of our model is that it gets cheaper over time as your base level of regular use staples increases making your shopping trips even less expensive.

“Unlike meal kit deliveries, which come with large amounts of rubbish and recycling, MenuAid gives users more control over their waste profile.”

He and Hilliam had trialled meal-kits but found they did not fit their lifestyle when their week could change suddenly.

The estimated cost of the MenuAid recipes, each for four people, five times a week, was $154, which included a delivery cost of $14 from Countdown of the items in the recipes. A vegetable meal plan was cheaper at $133 a week.

The estimated cost assumed the subscriber had none of the items already at home, apart from salt and pepper. If they did have some items, then the cost of making the recipes would be lower, Skilton said.

supplied/Supplied A subscription for MenuAid recipes starts at $4 a week for five recipes.

The $154 was about $50 cheaper a week than the cost of the major meal kit services, My Food Bay, Hello Fresh and Woop, for five meals, Skilton said.

The $154 a week costing was based on putting mid-priced food ingredients into the meals.

MenuAid enabled people to choose the quality of the ingredients. It had planned the meals so that no serving should cost more than $10 regardless of brands used in the recipes, Skilton said.

Being in the midst of a pandemic might work in MenuAid’s favour, he said.

“I think people when they are in lockdown, as we’ve seen, two things tend to go up, alcohol consumption and cooking. A lot of people have a lot of time on their hands, and they are constantly looking for inspiration for things to cook.”

Skilton said MenuAid did not receive any payment from the supermarkets or have any partnerships in place with them.

He hoped to work more with the supermarkets to try and build MenuAid’s recipes around foods and groceries that were coming on sale on or on special.

The only revenue for MenuAid was the $4 a week prescription fee.

“We just wanted to make it super, super affordable.”