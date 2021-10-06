Family-owned apple cider vinegar business booming during Covid-19

Apple cider vinegar is all that Zhana Baker​ has ever known.

She grew up on the Ōtaki apple orchard owned by her father and spent her youth picking apples, putting the lids on vinegar bottles, and being carted around to food trade shows across the country.

Now at 27 years old, Baker​ has returned to the orchard of her youth to join her father in the family apple cider vinegar business.

Baker​ returned at the right time, because business is booming.

CoralTree organic apple cider vinegar has benefited from a focus on health foods, Baker​ said.

“Many people are realising they need to take charge of their own health. To keep their immunity up, to keep their gut healthy and doing simple stuff simple every day that will keep them functioning at their best,” Baker​ said.

This health focus and online shopping trends have increased CoralTree sales by huge margins.

“Even just our monthly online sales have increased since the first lockdown probably to 10 to 15 times their previous monthly rate. It is huge,” Baker​ said.

CoralTree has also benefited from the way that Covid-19 made supporting local businesses much more important to people, Baker​ said.

Baker​ knows the orchard inside out. Her father, Kim, bought the property in the 1980s, and she was born in the house he built.

“This place is really all I have ever known. I have literally grown up among the trees watching my dad pick apples,” Baker​ said.

It was not her dad’s plan to make apple cider vinegar. But after selling a batch he had made from a season’s excess apples, and being told that it was excellent, he decided to give vinegar a proper go.

“He was just pushed to keep making more and more, and the business just grew naturally,” Baker​ said.

Baker​ said apple cider vinegar soon became a family obsession, with her grandmother, who lived down the road from the orchard, touting the product as a cure for anything.

“My Nana would put apple cider vinegar in her tea instead of milk,” Baker said.

“Any problem I seemed to have growing up whether it be itchy skin, eczema or dry scalp, I would be sent into the shower with a cup of apple cider vinegar to fix it.”

Now after a decade of hairdressing in Wellington, Baker​ has returned to the Kāpiti coast to work with her dad.

“I was nervous about working with my dad, but it is kind of nice. I feel like I have come full circle,” Baker​ said.

“Most people, when they are in their early 20s, you kind of get away from your family, but coming back to apple cider vinegar and to the Kāpiti coast it feels like coming home.”

This year will see the CoralTree celebrate 25 years of being a certified organic orchard, and Baker​ has big plans for the company.

“I want to increase our international sales especially into Australia, but it is difficult when you are stuck in New Zealand due to Covid. The other thing we are thinking about is collaborating with local chefs to create dressings, sauces and marinades that use our apple cider vinegar,” Baker​ said.

But above all Baker​ is proud to be joining a business that her dad has created and plans to keep the organic values alive into the future.

“We have been certified organic for over 25 years, which is crazy when the organic industry only really started to boom in the last 10 years. My dad was really ahead of his time, and I am stoked to be joining the business he started,” Baker​ said.