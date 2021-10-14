Fancy a salad from a vending machine?

Natures Fridge is a new venture which hopes to change the face of vending machine meals

Louis Fraysse​ believes that fast food can be healthy food, even when it comes out of a vending machine.

He has started a business called Nature’s Fridge​, with the aim of supplying refrigerated vending machines full of salads, smoothies, chia bowls and other high-nutrition superfoods across Auckland.

Fraysse​ previously ran two cafes on Auckland’s North Shore after migrating to New Zealand from his native France more than 12 years ago.

Freshness is essential for food going into the Nature's Fridge vending machines. The model requires that all food available will have been made within the last day.

He noticed customers wanted fresh and healthy food that could be bought on the go, so he developed the idea of turning a cafe’s display cabinet into a vending machine.

“The idea just turns a cafe display cabinet on its side. With the same healthy food, fresh ingredients and information of what is going into the meals. I thought that this could be a cool thing that serves the demand for fresh healthy meals,” Fraysse​ said.

Louis Fraysse founded vending machine company Nature's Fridge to allow customers to access fresh, healthy food on the go.

When Fraysse​ saw a successful US company selling fresh produce in vending machines he decided to give the idea a shot in New Zealand.

He received an MBA from Massey University, with the Nature's Fridge​ concept as his thesis project.

Fraysse​ put years into developing a food production system that runs like clockwork.

“We order the day before and prep in the afternoon. In the morning we get up stupidly early and get to the kitchen at 4am. Then we plate the meals into clear plastic mason jars. From then on we drive out to our vending machines and before lunch the vending machine will be full of fresh items,” Fraysse​ said.

Freshness is essential to the business model. If people buy a salad for lunch from the vending machine, it will have been made two hours ago. The longest that a meal will be in the refrigerated vending machine is 25 hours.

The ultimate goal is to create a circular business model, Fraysse​ said.

A test version of the Nature's Fridge vending machine at the University of Auckland was a hit with students, selling out within hours every day in the two weeks it was open before lockdown.

He has partnered with charity Fair Food NZ to distribute any uneaten food to Auckland's unhoused population.

Another element of the circular business model is the reusable jars. Each meal is prepped inside a high quality PET plastic mason jar. There are collection points beside each vending machine, and customers are encouraged to return the jar.

After two years of work proofing the concept and getting the vending machines ready to go, Covid-19 came along and knocked it back to square one, Fraysse​ said.

Fraysse plans to roll out 50 Nature's Fridge vending machines in Auckland within the next year.

Two weeks before the September lockdown, Fraysse​ launched a trial machine at the University of Auckland and was shockedby the popularity of the machine.

“When we launched at the University of Auckland, I was nervous to see how people would work with the machine, but people absolutely loved it.

“We sold out every day within three hours," Fraysse​ said.

But his plans for expansion have had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

As soon as the restrictions lift, Fraysse​ has big plans to get his machines all across Auckland within the year.

“We think that within a year we can put out 50 machines in Auckland. We will think that in following years that we have the potential to put a total of 100 machines throughout the city,” Fraysse​ said.