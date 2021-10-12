Software for car parts attracts $3.7 million capital raising

A Christchurch-based software company offering an easy system for people to buy and sell car parts says it has achieved the largest pre-Series A valuation for a start-up in New Zealand history.

Partly is a data company that builds tools and datasets to connect buyers and sellers in the car parts industry.

The most recent round of capital raising added an extra $3.7 million in venture capital funding, valuing the company at $46m.

Levi Fawcett​, a former Rocketlab engineer turned co-founder and chief executive of Partly, said the business was born out of a unsolved data problem.

READ MORE:

* New rocket will be 'work horse' for space industry, says Rocket Lab's Peter Beck

* Who's better at starting a business - men or women?

* Rocket Lab founder seeking a moon mission by 2020

* How to pick a 'unicorn' and what it takes for a startup to become one



The solution Fawcett​ proposed involved finding a common platform to make millions of parts accessible.

“We have taken hundreds of millions of parts across millions of vehicles. We have structured, standardised them and brought them together in one common platform. Which is very difficult to do,” Fawcett​ said.

Fawcett​ achieved this through algorithms built in-house by his Christchurch team, and the latest in cloud technology.

Supplied Levi Fawcett, co-founder and chief executive of Partly, says the company is focused on finding engineers.

Partly provided these systems to large car companies who then listed their parts on the platform.

Users then accessed the parts they needed from anywhere in the world.

The business will take a transaction fee from each sale which can varies between 1-4 per cent.

This latest investment round was led by Australasian venture capital fund Blackbird Ventures.

Samantha Wong​, partner at Blackbird Ventures, said Partly solved an unsexy but very complex problem on a global scale.

Other notable investors include Dylan Field​, chief executive and founder of Figma Inc, and Fawcett’s former boss, Peter Beck​, founder and chief executive of Rocketlab.

Beck​, an early backer of Partly, called the company “one of the most exciting startups in New Zealand.”

“The global ambition of Kiwi startups like Partly are really contributing to New Zealand’s tech reputation on the world stage,” Beck​ said.

Fawcett​ said he knew he was on to something unique, but that even he was surprised by the success of the $45m raising.

Rocket Lab/Supplied Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck, an early investor in Partly, calls the company one of the most exciting startups in the country.

But he said the company had a lot of work to do.

“The key things we have got to do over the next 12 months is smooth out some of the connections between the manufacturers, distributors and marketplaces. We are growing really fast there, but there is a lot of work to do,” Fawcett​ said.

Other than improving on the technology, hiring was the main focus for the company, Fawcett​ said.

“The problem we are solving is actually really hard, so one of the biggest focusses for us right now is to find exceptional engineers to help us continue to solve these problems,” Fawcett​ said.

Unlike other technology companies, hiring had not been a major issue, due to the buzz around Partly, Fawcett​ said.

“It might get harder as we continue to scale, but right now it hasn’t been too hard because of the reputation we have gathered, the raise we achieved will only support that,” Fawcett​ said.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the company raised $45m.