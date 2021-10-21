Covid-19: 'I have no idea when the uncertainty will end'

Before Covid-19, wedding planner Teuila Benioni​ encouraged her clients to have a plan B in case the unexpected happened.

But in the uncertain times of a global pandemic, that plan B has expanded to plan C, D, E, and onwards.

“The usual plan B would be for weather. But plan C would be how do you tell most of the wedding party that they now can’t come? Plan D involves converting the wedding into a virtual livestream, and on it goes,” Benioni​ said.

Those in the events industry are not the only small businesses to face uncertainty during the most recent outbreak.

Data from Stuff’s September Prosper Business Resilience Survey showed more than 70 per cent of respondents experienced a 40 per cent drop in revenue since the start of the August lockdown.

To compound difficulties, businesses are finding it hard to plan to recover revenue due to the unpredictability of the delta outbreak.

Supplied Wedding planner Teuila Benioni says the events industry needs multiple back-up plans to stay on top of a changing situation.

Juliet Morrison​, owner of Whangārei pub, the Judge Ale House, experienced this when her plans for a “bottomless brunch” event was scuppered by the Northland lockdown.

Morrison​ had planned the entire event, from seating plan to menu, only for the plug to be pulled at the last moment, she said.

Due to the last-minute cancellation the business ended up with a 48 per cent revenue loss for the week, Morrison​ said.

Supplied (L-R Dave Ryan, bar manager, Juliet Morrison, bar co-owner, and Ross Kneebone, bar co-owner) Morrison said the experience of having her plans dashed at the last second has made it difficult to plan ahead for the future.

“The hard thing is that we went ahead with the best intentions, there was so much work to get there, and then to have our revenue cut on such short notice was such a surprise,” Morrison​ said.

The experience made it hard for Morrison​ to plan for future events.

“Maintaining positivity and a drive forward is difficult when there are many things we don’t know,” Morrison​ said.

Hafsa Wilson​, yoga instructor and personal trainer, said that the lack of clarity from the Government has severely impacted her business.

Wilson​ has been a yoga instructor for five years and operates a small studio in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

When the government announced that groups of up to 10 could gather outside to exercise she was relieved that she could finally work again after months of waiting.

Supplied Hafsa Wilson says a lack of clarity from the government and misinformation spread on social media is making it increasingly difficult for small businesses to plan future events.

But when she posted ads for her classes to local community groups on Facebook, misinformation about what was allowed during alert level 3 meant her posts were deleted, and she was banned from the groups.

“Even after showing them screenshots from the government website that confirmed what I was doing was okay, they did not allow my posts,” Wilson​ said.

Even though Wilson had been following the rules, the misinformation spread through Facebook hit her business hard.

Wilson​ said it had been difficult to plan for the future while the lockdown stretched on and the slow December period coming up fast.

“The time I am thinking we might return to normal is January next year. This lockdown has been a big blow to me and I have no idea when this uncertainty will end,” Wilson​ said.

Matt Stenton, programme director for Go With Tourism said that lack of clear information from the Government was a major problem for SMEs.

Supplied Go with Tourism programme director Matt Stenton wants to see clear messaging to give businesses a chance to plan for the Christmas season.

“The uncertainty and lack of a roadmap as to when we come out of this are particularly pressing issues,” Stenton​ said.

“In Auckland we have a three phased approach, but we don’t know when those phases will be implemented, so it is really hard to know what to plan for,” Stenton​ said.

It was a difficult ask for business to shift from a lockdown situation to an open shop, especially when they could open into the Christmas season, Stenton​ said.

Stenton​ said it was crucial for all small businesses to have some clarity.

“We have got to get to the point when we can discuss what our businesses are going to look like when we achieve that 90 per cent vaccination rate. Let’s give some dates, and some certainty around if we hit the rate what the borders will look like. That will give businesses some ability to plan ahead,” Stenton​ said.