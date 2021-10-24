Picnics and cancelled haircuts: Auckland businesses fight to survive

The Tearooms has adapted to the Covid-19 strategy changes by offering picnic hampers.

As picnics became the most exciting thing to do in Auckland, one local cafe was working out how to use them to get money through the doors.

On October 4, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Aucklanders that their level 3 restrictions were being relaxed slightly – and they could meet friends or family, from one other household at a time and with a maximum of 10 people, outdoors for a picnic or play date.

The Tearooms Cafe & Eatery spotted an opportunity. It took the small Birkdale cafe’s team of 12 a week to move from the idea of pre-made picnic hampers, to offering them on the website, ready to order.

“The picnic boxes were just a natural progression of what was happening in Auckland,” owner Steven Taramoeroa said.

The hampers range from $79 for a two-person platter to $149 for a six to 10-person hamper, and feature picnic treats from grapes and cheese, to gourmet sandwiches.

“We thought we'd have a couple of picnic boxes a week, but we're flicking out 10, minimum, a day.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff With Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased in Auckland, people are able to gather in groups of ten outside.

Taramoeroa admits It had been challenging to plan business week-to-week while Auckland was in level 3, but it had been a good chance to re-evaluate the cafe’s adaptiveness after being open for just one year.

EBH What's allowed and the three stages of Covid-19 alert level 3, introduced for Auckland in October 2021

“And what we can do to pivot and become very agile at the flick of a hat with whatever the Government throws at us.

“It's great to finally have a clear vaccination target to work towards. This gives us a clear plan moving forward about how we can navigate our way to achieving more relaxed restrictions," he said.

A Stuff survey of small business owners found 52 per cent of the 388 respondents were not supportive of the zero Covid strategy and 70 per cent felt like they weren’t receiving sufficient support from the Government.

Joshah Ruta only opened his hair and makeup business seven months ago. In that time, he’s endured three lockdowns, constant cancellations and a loss of income.

Supplied Joshah Ruta has endured three lockdowns in the seven months he's owned his business, 28 Collective.

“It's quite a lot, considering we haven't been in business for a year,” the 24-year-old said.

“I’m just glad I don't have employees to pay – a lot of the expenses fall back on to me, and I’m okay with that.”

Ruta started his business, 28 Collective in Papatoetoe, as a way to support his parents.

Ruta said the constant changes from the elimination strategy to the new framework made it more difficult to run the business.

“Every week we're left in the unknown.

“I've got people who will reschedule for next week, then it comes to next week, and we have to reschedule again.”