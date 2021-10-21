How do you run a secondhand bookshop online?

Mark Rogers​, owner of Masterton’s Bear Flag Books and Retro​ is one of many retailers who struggled with an online transition during lockdown.

Rogers​ said while a brand-new book can be found easily online, customers of secondhand bookshops are looking for something else.

“People who buy secondhand books want a browsing experience, they want to scour the shelves until something pops out. That method of customer interaction served us well, until the lockdown moved everything online,” Rogers​ said.

When the physical store closed, sales dropped to zero.

Rogers​ tried selling goods on Facebook marketplace or Trade Me, but found the online platforms were ill-suited to the pace of his business.

“The nature of the shop is that things come in and out quite quickly. If we sell a first edition John Steinbeck it’s not as if we can go to a wholesaler and say, ‘could we have another five of those?’,” Rogers​ said.

But despite the difficulty, the lockdown convinced Rogers​ of the need to move online.

Karen Coltman/The Age Mark Rogers owner of Masterton's Bear Flag Books and Retro said despite the difficulty in bringing the experience of his store online, he knows it is something his business needs to do.

“The last couple of lockdowns have certainly increased the pressure to have an online presence. We know it is something we should do, and something we have to do,” Rogers​ said.

Rogers’​ difficulties mirror the wider pressure of digital transition in the small-to-medium business sector.

New research commissioned by Yellow NZ revealed that small businesses with an online presence were more likely to survive an economic downturn.

Despite this digital growth in the small business space has been painfully slow.

This research revealed just a 5 per cent year-on-year growth in online presence among small-to-medium businesses.

More than a third of small-to-medium businesses still had no online presence at all.

Tracey Taylor​, chief executive of Yellow, said one of the biggest barriers for small businesses growing their digital exposure was uncertainty about how to go about it.

Supplied Tracey Taylor, chief executive of Yellow, says she wants to see government support to aid more SMEs to achieve a digital transition.

“We work with over 150,000 small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), and the ones we see getting the best results are taking a multi-channel approach, and of course digital is essential in that,” Taylor​ said.

Taylor​ said that a major hurdle for many businesses was the cost, and she would like to see government support for this.

“Let's give our SME whanau options to go digital for free, and give them access to financial support such as grants to rebuild and grow online,” Taylor​ said.

Paul Schneider​ experienced first-hand how much an online presence helped a small businesss.

Schneider​ owned the Coromandel Distilling Company in Thames and the early lockdowns hit the business hard.

Until the first lockdown, the business’s main point of sale had been walk-in customers.

Supplied Paul Schneider, owner of Coromandel Distilling Company, says a digital transition for his business didn’t cost the world, but has meant a great increase in sales.

When Covid-19 hit and those customers dried up, Schneider​ transitioned to an online cellar door which made lockdowns a period when sales traffic significantly spiked.

The experience convinced Schneider​ to continue to push the digital side of the business.

“It is hard to tell what the future of retail is going to hold. At the end of the day nothing can beat the experience of being in a place, but the closer we can bring that to people from the safety and comfort of their own homes the better,” Schneider​ said.

Schneider​ said SMEs worried about the cost of a digital transition should weigh it against the potential rewards.

“It didn’t cost the earth to set it up, and it is really working a treat for us,” Schneider​ said.

Brad Olsen​ principal economist at Infometrics, said that without a widespread digital transition it would be difficult for small businesses to transition to a smarter, modern economy.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Brad Olsen says a failure by small businesses to achieve a digital transition could hinder the productivity of the economy.

“The concern would be that with a driving divide between those with and without digital connections, you could have a number of businesses struggling to adjust to a post-pandemic world,” Olsen​ said.

Global digital competition was a scary prospect for many businesses, but a bigger threat could be digital competitors in their own economy, Olsen​ said.

“As those businesses with digital capabilities are able to put forward more complex offerings to consumers, the competition in the SME space is likely going to intensify,” Olsen​ said.