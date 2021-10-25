Five ways to shop local and support small businesses

Small businesses are doing it tough.

Already facing competition from big box retailers and online stores before the Covid-19 pandemic, many have buckled under the added pressure of repeated lockdowns and ongoing restrictions.

For others, their survival depends on the shopping decisions of Kiwis.

Here’s how you can help.

Check out the small businesses in your area

You don't have to go out of your way to help small businesses. In fact, you need to do the opposite.

If you usually jump in the car and head to the nearest shopping centre, you could be missing out on some gems closer to home.

Is there a florist around the corner? A gallery down the road? A boutique or gift shop you drive past twice a day but haven’t stopped to check out?

You never know what they might be hiding.

Buy local produce

They’re usually fresher and often cheaper than you’ll find in the supermarket, but the perks of buying locally-grown fruit and veges don’t end there.

Buying fresh produce at a farmers’ market means your cash goes straight to the grower, while shopping at your local greengrocer’s supports their business as well as the farmer’s.

The same goes for independent butchers, bakers and fishmongers – you’ll never buy fresher and spending with small businesses directly benefits the local economy.

It's also better for the planet, with your food travelling fewer miles and often coming with less packaging.

Use local websites

The internet brought the world and all its shopping to little old New Zealand. But just because you can buy from Amazon or Book Depository doesn’t mean you should.

Many homegrown businesses have an online store and for some it’s their only retail platform.

Sites like ShopKiwi and Chooice list thousands of local businesses, sorted by category, and are a great place to start.

Rethink gifts and plan ahead

We’re all guilty of a quick dash to the shops for a last-minute birthday present or gift card, but that doesn’t have to be the way.

Thinking outside the (gift)box and planning ahead could score serious brownie points with your giftee, as well as help out a local business.

Got a coffee lover to buy for? Skip the Kmart cups and buy a bag of beans or a fresh grind from your neighbourhood roastery.

If you’re stuck in lockdown, plenty of coffee companies offer online ordering and will deliver right to your favourite caffeine addict’s door.

Need a present for a bookworm? Pay a visit to an independent bookseller rather than an online megastore.

Prices might be slightly higher (not always) but you’ll often find unique titles and seriously knowledgable staff.

Spread the word

While every dollar spent with a local business helps their bottom line, it costs nothing to recommend them.

If you’ve had a good experience with a small business, don’t just tell your friends, tell the world by writing an online review.

Take visitors to your favourite cafe or restaurant, follow them on social media, share their posts and tag your friends to enter competitions.

Because keeping the customers coming through the doors is the only way to keep our small retailers and service providers running.