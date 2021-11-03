Business idea sparked by dogs turning their noses up at cheaper pet food

When Anthony Gardiner​ lost his job due to Covid-19 the most unforgiving members of his family were his dogs.

His three “fluffballs” had become so used to the expensive brands of dog food, that they turned their nose up at the cheaper stuff.

Feeling like his dogs were beginning to get dangerously underweight, one night Gardiner​ tricked them into eating the cheaper food by pouring bistro gravy over the dog bowl.

The dogs ate it and the idea for Fussy Dog Co gravy for dogs was born.

Getting into high-end cuisine for canines was not the Christchurch man’s plan.

He continued to apply for roles in his previous industry in tourism marketing.

But after he made 130 job applications and only had wo interviews he decided to give his idea of a homemade dog gravy a try.

“I just thought I would put a bloody batch of this dog gravy online, and it sold out in three days. The next batch sold out in three hours. With no money in the bank we hadn't planned a big holiday, so we spent the Christmas summer period we were furiously making as much dog gravy powder as possible,” Gardiner​ said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Anthony Gardiner started the Fussy Dog Co as a way to get fussy little pooches to eat their dinner, without blowing the budget on fancy dog chow.

Since those first days at the kitchen bench, the process of making the gravy for dogs had changed a lot.

For his very first batch, Gardiner​ bought restaurant grade cuts of meat, and ground it with a pepper grinder a couple tablespoons at a time.

He soon upgraded his method to a coffee grinder, but was forced to keep changing his machines as the grinders did not appreciate his slabs of corned beef and salmon steaks.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Gardiner began making gravy by putting restaurant grade steaks through the pepper grinder, his method has now upgraded to a commercial grinder that can grind 40 kilograms of meat at a time.

"The guy at the returns desk at the retailer I was buying the coffee grinders from started to get suspicious when I came back the third time to say, 'Oh, it's broken again',” Gardiner​ said.

When Gardiner​ finally moved on to a commercial style grinder the process took off.

His latest machine can grind up 40 kilograms of meat at a time, a far cry from the pepper grinder he began with.

Gardiner​ also upgraded his workspace from his kitchen bench to an entire warehouse dedicated to the production of dog gravy.

The expansion was necessary as the gravy became a favourite treat for furry friends across the country.

The Fussy Dog Company powdered gravy can be found in 90 stores including Farro and Animates. Jars sell for about $15.

Sales are continuing to grow, with the biggest month bringing in a revenue of $17,000.

Gardiner​ predicts the business could reach $200,000 revenue this year.

But more than just building a successful brand, Gardiner​ wanted the Fussy Dog Company to be the most transparent pet food in the world.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Gardiner started the business to get his fussy dogs to eat their dinner, but he has seen the gravy become useful for dog owners whose dogs are on special diets, require medication, or just need a change from their usual kibble.

To achieve this each jar of powdered gravy has a QR code that the pet owner can scan to see a picture of the very food that found its way into the jar they are holding.

He has seen the product grow from just being a way for fussy dogs to eat their dinner, to many more uses for pet owners.

“I started this because my dogs weren't eating, but we have had amazing feedback from customers whose dogs were on special diets, or whose dogs need to take medication. They say it used to be a struggle to get them to take their pills, but they put a little gravy on it, and they gobble it straight up,” Gardiner​ said.

Gardiner​ said he was proud to have come up with a way to give dogs across the country a change from their usual meals.

“All dogs go through a period where they get sick of what they are eating, which is fair enough, if we had to eat dry cornflakes for our entire lives we would probably get bloody sick of it too.

“A lot of dog owners will think they need to buy a more expensive dog food to get their dogs interested again. But we have found we remove the problem without adding an extra expense to a dog owners life,” Gardiner​ said.

His next plan is to try and break into the Australian and Asian markets.

But for now he is happy to have created a way for dog owners to show their pets some love, without breaking their wallets.

“We all go through tough times financially, and we all want to do the best for our dogs. But sometimes you can't afford that $120 bag of dog food. I am stoked to have given dog owners another option,” Gardiner​ said.