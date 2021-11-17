Christchurch start-up wants to become the Edmonds Cookbook for the digital generation

The sun-faded and flour-stained Edmonds Cookery Book has long been a Kiwi staple, and now one Christchurch startup wants to recreate its impact, for the digital generation.

Toby Skilton​ and his partner, Elise Hillian,​ both love to cook, and wanted to try delivered meal kits, to save time.

But they found the options available were expensive, inflexible, and came with a lot of plastic waste.

"We thought we could provide the same level of convenience as a meal delivery kit, but far more affordable, more flexible and was also just more exciting and alternative," Skilton​ said.

The solution they came up with was Menu Aid, an online subscription service that sends customers five curated recipe ideas each week.

The platform then allows customers to pick the recipes they want to cook, and gives them a list of the ingredients they will need.

Customers can either take their shopping lists to their local shop, or elect to have the ingredients delivered to their door. The subscription has both vegetarian and meat options and costs $4 a week.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Toby Skilton and Elise Hilliam started Menu Aid as a cheaper, more sustainable alternative to home delivered meal kits.

But where Menu Aid is different from other meal delivery kits is the flexibility. Customers can swap out any ingredients they don't like, or already have lying around in their cupboards.

Skilton​ said he wanted to combine the hearty Kiwi favourites of an Edmonds cookbook, with the digital user experience of an app like Spotify.

“We base our goals on the Edmonds cookbook as it is something that all Kiwis can look to for comfort and consistency. But we also want Menu Aid to be a part of people's everyday lives, not just for recipe inspiration, but also to upload their own favourites onto the platform.

“We want to create almost like the Spotify for food, where anything you need is in one spot, but it is still personalised to you,” Skilton​ said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Where Menu Aid is different from other meal delivery kits is the flexibility. Users are able to swap out any ingredients they don't like, or already have lying around in their cupboards.

Skilton​ is investing in developing AI technology to be built into the app that will be able to understand users’ food habits, and make more personalised recommendations.

“We want the AI technology to track the ingredients that people are removing from the recipes. They will be able to see that a person has removed mushrooms from a recipe three times, and it will figure out they don’t like mushrooms and only recommend recipes without them in future,” Skilton​ said.

Each of the recipes were designed by former Masterchef NZ winner Brett McGregor​ and recipe writer Helen Jackson​.

McGregor​ said lockdown inspired him to get involved in the project.

“I had no idea what the heck menu fatigue meant until lockdown. It's not easy to consistently come up with tasty everyday meals for the family. I feel like Menu Aid is a very simple solution to a big problem, I was keen to get involved,” Mcgregor​ said.

Supplied Skilton wants Menu Aid to disrupt the home meal kit space, by offering a much cheaper, and highly flexible option for home cooks.

While food delivery has disrupted the home cooking industry, Skilton’s​ aim is to disrupt the disrupters.

Menu Aid has only been live a month, and has already had 2300 customers sign up.

But the greatest boost of confidence came after seeing the way customers were eager to share their recipes, and thoughts with the creators, Skilton​ said.

“We have got a great community of users already and those numbers are growing every day. Our member tickets, those suggestions from users who get in touch with ideas for recipes or new features have been over 700. It is just great to see the kind of engagement it is generating,” Skilton​ said.

“The idea of a digital Edmonds is always the goal. We want to be a Kiwi classic, that highlights local cuisine, and makes Kiwis proud of what they can create in their own kitchens.”