Nelson-based business extends range of drinks made out of native leaves

Reni Wereta-Gargiulo's drinks business, Atutahi, is one of five SheEO winners.

A Nelson-based drinks business was launched after its founder wanted to find treatments for her own arthritis.

Reni Wereta-Gargiulo's business, Atutahi, is one of five SheEO ventures winners, and will receive interest-free loans for five years, business mentoring and pro-bono legal and PR support.

Wereta-Gargiulo, who also owns food store Kiwikai, was suffering with arthritis when she remembered kawakawa, a versatile herb and one of the most important in Māori medicine, had healing properties.

The plant surrounds her partner's family bach in the Marlborough Sounds, so when she was staying there in 2019 she made her own brew and found her hands improved.

“I made it palatable,” she said.

“And it started really helping the arthritis in my hands.”

She created the brand Atutahi, named after her grandfather, and made three flavoured drinks – kawakawa lemon and lime, kumarahou lemon and lime, and horopito blackcurrant and boysenberry.

Kumarahou is a highly acknowledged rongoā for Māori and is used by Māori as treatment for several conditions, in particular the lungs, while horopito is traditionally used by the Māori to treat stomach pain because of its antifungal and antibacterial activity.

With the help of Kombucha Bros in Nelson, she made the drinks carbonated, before launching the products three days before lockdown 2020.

Atutahi drinks range Horopito blackcurrant & boysenberry, Kumarahou lemon & Lime, Kawakawa lemon & lime.

“It was ten thousand times better than I was having it still,” she said.

Wereta-Gargiulo also won $50,000 in High Value Nutrition grants for studies to export the drinks.

Products are available on their website, as well as in selected cafes and restaurants throughout the country.

And with the help of Pete's Natural, a sugar-free range is launching at the end of November, while Wereta-Gargiulo's sights are set on expanding into supermarkets.

“We do want more outlets, we have people all over New Zealand wanting our drinks," she said.