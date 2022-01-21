Food truck trend catching on fast in Invercargill

Tommy's Tucker Truck owner Vicki Henderson and close friend Lisa Maxwell with employees Renei and Rhiannon Henderson in the food truck, which they opened in March 2021.

When Vicki Henderson returned to Invercargill after 18 years behind a desk in Queenstown, she just knew she wanted to work for herself, outdoors and in hospitality – and a food truck was the obvious solution.

“It’s having that little bit of freedom, overheads aren’t huge, and you’re not dedicated to a single space,” she said.

Henderson’s business – Tommy’s Tucker Truck – is one of 14 new mobile food traders that was registered with the Invercargill City Council in 2021, bringing the total currently registered in Invercargill to 36 as of December.

For Henderson, the increase is due to multiple factors – trends in other major cities such as Christchurch, Auckland and Dunedin finally catching on in the deep south, a growing sense of awareness around food truck culture, and increased flexibility under various Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill councillor calls for housing flexibility to avoid city sprawl

* Southern-most Starbucks moves location

* Southland residents given a reprieve on paying rates



“I don’t have to put staff off, I don't have to be on people’s cases about being two metres apart at the table and all that kind of stuff ... if I feel nervous we can just shut her up and go home,” she said.

Burger Scene owner Cameron Kingipotiki, who launched his burger joint from a 1980 Bedford Ambulance in November, agreed the freedom to travel alongside flexibility with Covid-19 protocols were key factors in choosing to open a food truck over a traditional restaurant venue.

“There’s not much going on in Invercargill, and I know there’s food trucks starting to pop up with Covid-19 because people don’t want to go inside as much ... I like to move around, when you’re working at a restaurant you’re just working at that restaurant,” he said.

The Coffee Cat, which opened in October, co-owner Becky Tytler also said operating as a take-away coffee cart meant her business had been less affected by Covid-19 protocols as there was less direct contact.

Another drawcard for food truck businesses was the ability to operate at events and work alternate hours, Henderson said.

“I just got a call from a lady on a dairy farm who has 30 staff she wants to get Tommy’s for, so I’ll just head up there for lunch ... it's a trend that’s catching on, I think,” she said.

Looking forward, Henderson was in discussion with “about half a dozen” other food truck owners to find a venue in Invercargill to host Friday or Saturday night markets in order to add some diversity to the food offerings in town.

“I really liked the concept of Good Good [a warehouse venue in Dunedin], so I’ve been going around talking to a few of them [food truck owners] … all we need is a roof and a couple of walls,” she said.

“I can’t speak for anybody else, but I’m not here to make millions of dollars ... I just want to do it so I can have a fun time interacting with people, and they can go away with a full tummy feeling pretty good”