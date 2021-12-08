West Auckland-made bubble tea is best-selling new product in Australian supermarket

Avalanche bubble tea kits have taken off in Australia.

New Zealand-made DIY bubble tea kits have taken over an Australian supermarket with the help of a viral Tik Tok video.

The video, showing Avalanche’s bubble teas, was posted on the app by a user who was not paid to do so. It had 2 million views within 72 hours, leading to a burst of shoppers wanting to get their hands on the tea.

Sales of the products, made at Avalanche’s West Auckland headquarters, have not let up, becoming the biggest-selling new product in Woolworths Australia for 2021.

The range, which comes in strawberry, caramel, taro, brown sugar and milky flavours, is now second in the tea category, and is already in the weekly top five sales assortments in Woolworths’ $1 billion hot beverage category.

READ MORE:

* Countdown won't follow parent company's move to sell Covid-19 tests

* Are Kiwis getting a raw deal on sunscreen?

* Two Countdown stores sell for $44m as investors seek defensive assets



Bubble tea is mainly sold in speciality stores, and contains distinctive chewy tapioca peals. Avalanche’s range, which can be made at home, is a first for supermarkets.

Avalanche co-founders Paul Tobin and Stefan Marusich said the range had exceeded their expectations and was now a substantial part of the business.

“We saw a big opportunity to capitalise on the bubble tea trend by producing a range to be sold in supermarkets that could be made at home,” said Tobin.

“We moved quickly to make a really good product at a reasonable price to disrupt the market and that’s what has happened.”

A Countdown spokeswoman said the brand's bubble teas has also been popular with New Zealand customers since launching in August.

“Particularly amongst our younger shoppers who have made up 64 per cent of sales to date,” she said.

It is not the first time the Avalanche business has had its stock wiped out in Australia thanks to social media influencers.

In 2019, the business sold out of its 99 per cent sugar-free hot chocolate, after a Sydney woman shared a photo of it with her 31,000 Instagram followers.

It became a national sensation with media coverage of people desperate to get their hands on the product, and leading to out-of-stock issues for the company’s first time in 18 years.