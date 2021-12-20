Whangārei toy-maker takes Dodoland puzzles to the world

From the heights of Mt Everest to the southern tip of the Auckland Islands, Hoon Kim​ crossed the globe as a travel writer.

Now Kim​ is creating eco-friendly toys from his office in a disused airport control tower on the tarmac of Whangārei airport.

His mission is to use his toys as a way to keep the pristine natural habitats he ventured to from becoming filled with plastic.

Now his Dodoland 3D cardboard puzzles are now sold across the world.

Kim​ moved with his wife to Whangārei from Korea in 1996 for a change of lifestyle.

He decided to make toys because he wanted to do something for the planet, while having fun at the same time.

“I chose to build toys because I like to make children happy. These small toys alone may not save the planet, but at least they can help to minimise the ecological harm caused by plastic,” Kim​ said.

Supplied Hoon Kim founded Dodoland as a way to create beautiful, fun animal sculptures, without the plastic waste that comes with most children’s toys.

Kim’s​ toys are carefully designed cardboard sculptures of animals. They are made from reinforced cardboard that is bought as a flat sheet and assembled into its final form.

To make his first toy, Kim​ bought a sheet of cardboard from the Whangārei recycling centre and turned it into a dinosaur.

He said the most difficult part of the process was figuring out how to turn a flat piece of paper into a 3D object.

To do this he utilised his skills from a previous career in computer graphics. He built a virtual 3D model of the dinosaur and stripped it back until every element could be printed out on a piece of card.

The result of his first sculpture was so striking, that he​ decided to turn the idea into a small business, and set up shop at a weekly Whangārei market.

But the early days of his business were tough.

Supplied Kim is an avid fan of aviation and an amateur pilot, so it seemed like a perfect fit for him to set up his offices on a disused control tower on the tarmac of Whangārei airport.

“The first six years my only target was survival. The customer reviews were great, but the money was really slow at coming in. I think a lot of it was because people had never seen a toy like this before, so many people were too scared to buy,” Kim​ said.

But then a friend gave him the idea to focus on New Zealand animals.

Supplied Kim wants to create a Dodoland figurine for every animal on earth.

When he​ attended the Auckland Gift Fair in 2015, he sold almost $30,000 worth of toys in a single day.

“That moment changed everything. As well as being a huge sales milestone for our company, it encouraged me so much to see people supporting my idea,” Kim​ said.

From then on things moved fast. He initially expanded the Dodoland business into Australia and Europe and the US soon followed.

Now Dodoland toys are available in 31 countries, a success that has given Kim encouragement he may achieve his dream of helping to put less plastic out into the world.

“It has been amazing to see so much praise and encouragement from people around the world for this different kind of toy. People think that bright colours and sparkly plastic are important, but I think that Dodoland shows you don’t have to do that to make a good toy,” Kim​ said.

Kim​ said perseverance for an idea was important. In his first six years Kim​ estimates Dodoland brought in a revenue of around $10,000.

This year revenue is looking like it will reach $3 million, and over one million toys have been sold to countries around the world.

He has structured the company so that part of the profits from sales goes back into helping the animals the toys represent.

But Kim​ is not planning to stop here. He wants to make a design of every single animal in the world.

“I think animals are just the most perfect design imaginable. In them is more beauty and complexity than an entire planet. I am proud for my business and my staff to be sharing this design with the world,” Kim​ said.