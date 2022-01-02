All Good bananas go carbon neutral

General Manager of All Good talks about zero carbon, Fair Trade and the supply chain of their banana business.

Faye MacGregor​ is the managing director of a company turning bananas into sustainable business.

All Good first set its bananas a cut above the rest back in 2010 when it pioneered the first fair-trade fruit in the country.

Now a decade on it has created a carefully measured supply chain, complete with offsets which makes its bananas carbon-neutral, the first time a local fruit company has managed the feat.

MacGregor​ said the journey to create a carbon-neutral fruit that comes to New Zealand supermarkets through a global supply chain has been a tough but rewarding challenge.

“It took us a year to complete. We had to look at everything we do throughout the supply chain, the water, the soil health, the recycling of soft plastic. We had to find ways to make every step of our banana growing journey as carbon-effecient as possible,” MacGregor​ said.

The business changed the fertiliser used on banana plantations from chemical to an organic fertiliser from a local Ecuadorian bio fermentation plant, created systems to recycle all on-farm plastic and to repurpose the goods for use within the supply chain, and converted the power at banana packing stations to solar.

Anything that could not be offset within its own supply chain was offset with carbon credits purchased from a rainforest in Peru.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Faye MacGregor general manager of All Good, said travelling to Ecuador to see first hand the place where their bananas were grown was a turning point in her passion for Fair Trade business.

This hands-on approach with the plantations on the ground in Ecuador that supply All Good bananas has long been a focus on the business.

MacGregor​ said in the early days of the business, the company thought it crucial for Kiwi consumers to be able to put a face and a name to the people growing and supplying their food.

“In order to connect people to our product we brought one of the growers, a man named Wilson Sanchez, from Ecuador to New Zealand in 2013. Consumers and our retailers were able to meet him, and it was a way to get people to stop and think about where their food is coming from,” MacGregor​ said.

In 2019, MacGregor​ returned the favour, travelling to Ecuador to visit Sanchez at his farm. She said the experience of actually visiting the site where the bananas were grown was a changed her entire outlook.

“It was a complete game-changer for me. I had been working for the business for a couple of years by then, and I thought I knew how it all worked, but actually meeting the growers and seeing the work that goes into producing one bunch of bananas, and the positive social program the fair-trade premium is supporting was incredibly humbling,” MacGregor​ said.

In ten years All Good bananas has sold more than 32 million bunches of bananas.

Out of the profits, $26 million has gone to small banana-growing families in Ecuador, and $2.6m has been used to support social and educational development in the banana-growing areas.

In Ecuador All Good has supported more than 30 schools, a full-service medical centre, a rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities, a residential care home for the elderly, and a support centre for women at risk of abuse, among many other social projects.

MacGregor​ said seeing the impact of the business on the people in Ecuador inspired her to continue to push for positive change in the world, by way of a yummy yellow fruit.

The carbon-neutral banana was just the latest step in a decade of using fruit to promote positive change in food production, MacGregor​ said.

“We want to influence change, and communicate to other people that business can be a force for good. We are doing it because it is the right thing, but we are also because we only have one planet. Food consumption and production accounts for so much of carbon emissions. Food contributes 73 per cent of every person’s carbon footprint.

“If we want to change the world, we need to change the way we eat,” MacGregor​ said.

MacGregor​ is confident from what she has seen so far that people are eager to make this change for themselves.

“Consumers are very receptive. People want this, they want to be able to make those positive decisions through the food that they eat. But for us it is just about doing the right thing and trying to influence change in the ways that we can,” MacGregor said.