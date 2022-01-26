Gluten-free cafe Munch calls on customers for support as Covid bites

Palmerston North cafe Munch has appealed to its customers for support as the Covid pandemic bites.

Munch, a gluten-free cafe in Palmerston North, has appealed to its customers on social media to support it as its finances come under pressure due to the ongoing pandemic.

The inclusive cafe, which caters to people with food allergies and intolerances and is completely free of gluten and nuts, has been “very quiet” since the country moved to a red alert setting overnight on Sunday to manage the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“It’s time to reach out to everyone,” Munch owner Veronica James said in a post on the company’s Facebook page. “Business is quiet, very quiet. We need your support otherwise we won’t be here to keep supporting you.

“We know it’s tough for everyone, but if everyone wants to keep the store that provides something for everyone, now is the time to show your support.”

James, who has Coeliac disease and a serious nut allergy, moved the cafe to being entirely gluten-free when she shifted to her current premises on Broadway Avenue in September 2020, as she knows first-hand the anxiety people with such medical conditions can face when dining out.

However she said the pandemic has been tough on the cafe’s finances.

“We're not going to close tomorrow but we've had two years of this and all our money has gone into that,” she said. Government subsidy payments had not covered all the costs, as Munch topped up staff wages to keep them on board during lockdowns, and lost quite a few staff due to vaccine mandates late last year and had to pay them thousands to cover the required four weeks’ pay.

James noted that gluten-free food ingredients were generally more expensive, which the company couldn’t always recoup from customers, and thousands of dollars worth of stock had to be dumped when the country moved quickly into lockdowns.

“We've done everything we can, but the pool runs out eventually,” she said. “The changes have taken a huge toll financially. It's not a continuous money pot.”

The cafe stopped opening on evenings during January as it adjusted to having fewer staff, but had been busy and was planning to offer more limited evening services from February.

However James said following the Government announcement on Sunday of a move to the red traffic light setting, customer numbers had been light.

“It has impacted on us hugely,” she said. “People are just not coming in.”

James said she had been in touch with other cafes around the country, and found everybody was in the same boat.

It’s not unusual for Munch to serve more than 100 people for lunch, and the cafe was usually flat tack on the weekends, with public holidays its busiest days.

However Monday’s public holiday was the cafe’s quietest day since it has been open, James said.

“It's usually great for us,” she said. “But it wasn't even worth being open on Monday.

“I guess everybody is fearful and I understand that,” she said. “A lot of people haven't got money because they're worried about losing their jobs also with mandates.”

Some customers had suggested she moved to contactless pick-up however she said that would have required only two to three staff and her priority was saving the jobs of all 22 staff.

“It's about me being loyal to my staff and keeping them in work,” she said. “I'm protecting my staff and that's what it's about for me, because they've been loyal to me, I'm being loyal back to them.”

James received about 1200 responses to her Facebook post, and she is getting a lot of support from customers who were co-ordinating deliveries to other cities such as Wellington to support the business.

“So many people are so grateful and I'm sure that we will get a lot of support,” she said.